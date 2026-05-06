‘Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas… next is sab ka hisab’: Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Newly elected BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, who trounced the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Pradip Sarkar by 30,506 votes, celebrated his victory by flying his party flag atop a bulldozer in his constituency. Former MP Ghosh, 61, was the state BJP president during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats, signalling his party’s arrival in Bengal politics.

With the BJP now all set to form its first government in Bengal, Ghosh, in an interview with The Indian Express, speaks on multiple issues, ranging from the new government’s agenda to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s stance. Excerpts:

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* What is going to be the agenda of the BJP government in Bengal? How will it deal with the financial challenges facing the state?

In Bihar the situation was also bad but it is improving now. We believe that as Narendra Modi is there, everything is possible.West Bengal has the potential and its people have capability, so we have to give the state that opportunity and its people a good administration.

More than 50 lakh youths have left Bengal in search of jobs. They want to return home and work here. We will give them that opportunity. There was (during the TMC rule) no administration, no law and order, no industry.

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The education department is in shambles, health department in poor condition. People are leaving this state, so if that is stopped, its people will develop the state. Bengal has everything – from mountains to sea, ports, railways and airports, labour, resources. What does Bengal not have?

* How do you see this mandate?

It is the people’s mandate. Last time also (in 2021), they wanted to bring us to power. but probably thought whether we can handle it or not. The people then gave us the opportunity to be in the Opposition and we played our role. But then people saw that Bengal is going towards an opposite direction as compared to the country, they thought it needs to be brought back and so people gave the BJP a chance in the state.

* The TMC has alleged that there have been attacks on its workers with its party offices being vandalised in different parts of Bengal after the poll results. What is the BJP’s response?

In 2021, after the state Assembly poll results were announced, how many BJP workers were murdered – one should not forget that. BJP does not believe in violence. Last time, they (TMC) had taken over dozens of our party offices, changed their colours, and put their flags there. Some party offices have been taken back, people know that those were BJP offices where our party flags are being put, so there is nothing to fear. In Diamond Harbour they had demolished 12 of our party offices using JCB.

* What is the BJP’s approach towards other parties?

All over the country, in many states, BJP is in power. And people through their mandate have brought PM Modi to power at the Centre. So everyone knows what BJP is, everyone should rest assured that we will give everyone equal opportunity. Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas (with everyone and development for all) but the new thing will be sab ka hisab – law will take its own course.

* Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will not resign.

The people of this state have given her 15 years, she was given chance thrice, but she did not do anything for the people. The only thing she has done is corruption and level allegations against the Centre. She has also gone to Supreme Court on SIR issue. By just complaining nothing happens. One has to work and prove themselves. Why did the people give her such a big punishment – and she is complaining even now.

* Mamata had lost her own seat in Nandigram in 2021, and in Bhabanipur in 2026. Politically, could this be the end of road for her?

That is what the public is saying now – stay at home, take rest and perform puja. But habits are hard to go, so she is complaining again. But the people want development, they chose BJP.

* What portfolio do you think the party will give you now – you were seen on top of a JCB on the counting day?

West Bengal needs JCBs to wipe out corruption, infiltration by Bangladeshis who have captured the state. I have performed all the duties that the party entrusted me with. The party had asked me to fight the elections, I did and won. Next, the party will decide what I will do.