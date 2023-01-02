‘Didi’s Suraksha Kawach’: Welfare politics heats up ahead of Bengal panchayat polls

IN WHAT the BJP claimed was a leaf out of its book, the Trinamool Congress on Monday announced a massive outreach programme, as part of which party workers will fan out across the state to highlight the welfare schemes undertaken by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The programme named Didir Suraksha Kawach or Didi’s Protective Shield – underlining it as the Mamata government’s welfare umbrella for the people – will be launched January 11, and see nearly 3.5 lakh party workers visit around two crore households (covering the state’s 10 crore population) over the next two months, completing the exercise just before the panchayat polls come around.

The programme will focus on 15 state government schemes – Khadya Sathi, Banglar Awas Yojana, Nijo Griha Nijo Bhumi, Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Sikshashree, Aikyashree, Student Credit Card, Lakshmir Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu, Samajik Suraksha Yojana, Manabik Pension, Jai Bangla Pension Scheme, Bidhaba Bhata and Yuvashree – highlighting that these cover all the sectors such as food, housing, health, education, social security, income and employment which touch a person’s life.

Attacking the TMC, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “This is nothing but another drama by the TMC. Earlier we saw its Duare Sarkar and Didi Ke Bolo initiatives. Despite such moves, corruption did not stop in the state and their leaders are now in jail… The BJP already has a campaign like this (Didir Suraksha Kawach)… It is a good thing that they are copying us..”

As part of its ‘Prabhas Yojana’, BJP leaders and MPs have been spending time in Lok Sabha constituencies where the party lost in 2019 and where it sees a good chance of winning, talking about schemes of the Central government. Many such visits involve a stay at a local household, including by Union ministers Smriti Irani, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dharmendra Pradhan. TMC leaders are likely to do the same as part of the Didir Suraksha Kawach drive.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said: “We have seen the Didi Ke Bolo, Duare Sarkar initiatives and administrative review meetings, which are nothing but clear politicisation of the administration. Now, when the party is facing questions from the people, they are coming out with these campaigns. But this does not change that the entire TMC is knee-deep in corruption.”

CPM central committee leader Sujan Chakraborty asked the ruling party to “mend its ways” before reaching out to the people. “Do they have the moral authority to visit households which have suffered due to their misdeeds?” he said.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury also attacked Mamata, saying: “This is just another move to pacify people angry at the government. Why did it take her government 11 years to visit the people?”

Announcing the Didir Suraksha Kawach programme at a press conference, Mamata said: “We have covered 99% of the people (of the state) through our welfare schemes. The Duare Sarkar (government at the doorstep) initiative resolved their existing issues… This scheme will now help party leaders connect with the people. Like (the government did in) Duare Sarkar, the Trinamool will now come to the doorsteps of the people to help them access welfare schemes.”

In the first leg lasting 45 days, ‘Anchale Ek Din / Nagare Ek Din’, about 350 state-level leaders will spend a day each at gram panchayats and urban local bodies. The next phase will involve over 3.5 lakh booth workers, covering households, recording their feedback and grievances using a ‘Didir Doot’ mobile application, and handing over letters by Mamata to residents of Bengal, along with a ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ calendar and door sticker.