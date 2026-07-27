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Setback in Delhi, not Odisha: Why Dharmendra Pradhan remains undiminished in state

The BJP leadership has framed Pradhan’s resignation as an act of “political responsibility”, “sacrifice” and “national interest over self”.

Dharmendra Pradhan resignation: Why his Odisha clout remains intactDharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister on Saturday. (File Photo)
Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
6 min readBhubaneswarJul 27, 2026 06:23 AM IST First published on: Jul 27, 2026 at 06:23 AM IST

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education minister amid nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak is likely to have significant implications in Odisha politics and has fuelled speculation that it could reshape the BJP’s power dynamics in the state.

Among the few Odias who have made a mark in national politics and wielded influence across India, Pradhan, 57, also enjoys “unmatched clout” within the Odisha BJP, which rallied behind him during the Cockroach Janta Party protests in New Delhi.

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Sujit
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More

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