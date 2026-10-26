After Vijay, is Dhanush preparing to enter politics? Decoding the buzz

Two meetings between Tamil actor Dhanush and a senior RSS leader associated with its southern zone, in August and September, have given new momentum to speculation that another major film star is preparing to enter Tamil Nadu politics, barely months after actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay became Chief Minister.

The meetings, according to people familiar with the developments, are being viewed alongside a series of organisational changes in Dhanush’s fan network, including its transformation into a welfare movement, a large gathering of women supporters in Chennai on October 25, and plans for educational awards resembling an initiative that helped Vijay build his political identity before launching his party.

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Dhanush has neither announced his political entry nor is there evidence that his meetings with the RSS functionary resulted in a political agreement. But the developments have prompted a question that Tamil Nadu’s political establishment is taking increasingly seriously: Is another actor preparing to follow Vijay’s path and if so, whose political interests will his arrival serve?

The question acquired fresh urgency on Sunday, when Dhanush met more than 2,500 women associated with his newly reorganised Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam at a private college on Chennai’s outskirts.

Wearing a white shirt and dhoti, the actor spent hours greeting supporters, posing for photographs, and distributing silver Kamatchi lamps. Some women had travelled from distant districts and waited through heavy rain. One supporter said she cried tears of joy after meeting Dhanush. Another was disappointed that she could barely hear him sing, but delighted that he had hugged her.

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The occasion had many of the familiar ingredients of Tamil cinema’s relationship with politics: affection, organisation, symbolic gifts, and attempts to convert individual encounters into collective loyalty. However, Dhanush did not deliver a political speech. When reporters asked him if he intends to enter politics, he offered Diwali greetings, said the gathering had made him happy, and left without answering the question.

However, in a state where an actor’s silence can sometimes generate more political commentary than a politician’s hour-long speech, this was sufficient to keep the rumour mills churning.

Similarities with Vijay

The organisational changes in his fan network, however, are more substantial than his evading the question about a potential future in politics. His fan clubs, which earlier operated under the Dhanush Narpani Mandram banner, have been brought under Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, or the Dhanush Welfare Movement. A meeting of state-level organisers in Coimbatore discussed strengthening the network across constituencies. People familiar with the discussions said Dhanush had also been exploring ways to secure stronger television coverage for his public activities, suggesting an effort to build a communication network beyond his fan base.

The resemblance to Vijay’s political preparation is difficult to ignore. Vijay’s fan clubs gradually evolved into the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a people’s movement that undertook welfare activities and developed a grassroots presence before becoming the foundation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). His educational awards for high-performing students gave him a public platform that was neither a film promotion nor an explicitly political rally.

Such initiatives allowed an actor to meet people not merely as his admirers but as potential political constituents. A fan club exists because people love a star, while a political organisation must eventually persuade people to trust it with matters that cannot be resolved in three hours, with a song before the interval.

What makes Dhanush different

Dhanush appears to be approaching that organisational threshold, although whether he intends to cross it remains an open question. His career also makes him a markedly different political prospect from Vijay.

Born Venkatesh Prabhu, Dhanush entered cinema as a teenager in Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002, directed by his father Kasthuri Raja. Initially judged for his slight physique and unconventional appearance, he gradually built a career around precisely the qualities that seemed to place him outside the conventional Tamil hero’s mould.

In Kaadhal Kondein, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, Asuran, and Karnan, he inhabited characters whose power came less from invincibility than from vulnerability, anger, intelligence, or the determination of people with very little institutional protection.

His partnership with director Vetrimaaran helped establish him as one of Tamil cinema’s most accomplished actors. Aadukalam earned him a National Film Award for Best Actor. His career subsequently expanded through Hindi films such as Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh, and international productions such as The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir and Russo brothers’ The Gray Man.

Unlike stars whose screen identities depend upon appearing larger than life, Dhanush has frequently made the ordinary appear large enough to contain a hero. That is an artistic advantage, but whether it becomes a political advantage is a separate question.

Dhanush and Vijay nevertheless share an intriguing biography. Both were introduced to cinema through films directed by their fathers. Both have publicly admired Rajinikanth, whose own political possibilities occupied Tamil Nadu for decades. Both have experienced the end of marriages that once attracted considerable public attention.

But their screen personalities have travelled in different directions. Vijay cultivated the reassuring familiarity of a mass hero, a figure audiences could imagine arriving to solve a problem. Dhanush often played the man already trapped inside the problem, improvising an escape with whatever dignity remained available. While Tamil cinema has room for both, electoral politics may prove less accommodating.

TVK and other parties respond

The political reaction has already been considerably louder than anything Dhanush himself said.

State Congress president Manickam Tagore alleged that the developments formed part of a BJP-RSS strategy to introduce another actor into state politics, describing it as “Plan C” or “Operation D”. He suggested that the BJP, having failed to establish a decisive presence through earlier political arrangements and celebrity possibilities, was seeking another route to the state electorate.

Dhanush’s reported meetings with an RSS leader, while politically significant, do not establish that he is acting on behalf of the BJP. However, the TVK was equally revealing. TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna alleged that “leaders in Delhi” were encouraging political newcomers. Finance Minister N Marie Wilson dismissed the possibility of Dhanush emerging as a serious challenger to Vijay, arguing that the CM’s political organisation had been built through years of grassroots work.

Senior DMK leader S Regupathy took a different position. In a democracy, he said, Dhanush had every right to enter politics, just as Vijay had. The AIADMK’s K T Rajendra Balaji went further, publicly inviting the actor to join the party led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Even the silver lamps distributed at Sunday’s gathering became political objects. Their engraved lotus motif prompted speculation about a BJP connection, although a traditional religious design is hardly evidence of an electoral alliance.

The larger uncertainty is over whether Tamil Nadu still has room for another cinema-born political movement. When Vijay began preparing his entry, the political space appeared unsettled by the long aftermath of the deaths of Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. His fan network, welfare programmes, and carefully managed public appearances eventually became the foundation of a successful electoral challenge.

Today, Vijay occupies the CM’s office. K Annamalai, having left the BJP, is building an independent movement and preparing for local elections. The established Dravidian parties remain formidable political organisations and Kollywood conversations have already begun to speculate about whether Sivakarthikeyan, a superstar who commands a market and following larger than Dhanush, is also planning to enter politics over the next decade.

Tamil Nadu’s political imagination has long made room for film stars. It does not follow that its electorate has unlimited vacancies, unlike in the last decade.