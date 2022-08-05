scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva in Saturday poll

The numbers in the Vice-Presidential poll are stacked heavily in favour of Dhankhar and it is to be seen whether the Opposition will be hit again by cross-voting like what was witnessed in the Presidential election last month.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2022 8:35:54 pm
NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh BJP National President JP Nadda and others after filing his nomination papers for vice-presidential elections at Parliament House. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Amid a bitter political battle raging between the BJP-led NDA government and the Opposition, parliamentarians will vote Saturday to elect the next Vice-President of India in a contest of competing ideologies between the NDA candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and the Opposition nominee, Margaret Alva.

The numbers in the Vice-Presidential poll are stacked heavily in favour of Dhankhar and it is to be seen whether the Opposition will be hit again by cross-voting like what was witnessed in the Presidential election last month.

In Premium Now |Vice-President: The post, the provisions, and the past

The Opposition camp is evidently divided once again. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the second largest Opposition party after the Congress in Parliament with 36 MPs in both the Houses, has decided to abstain from the Saturday vote. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), TRS, AIMIM and JMM have announced their support for Alva, the BSP and TDP have decided to back Dhankhar.

The JMM, which rules Jharkhand in alliance with the Congress and other parties, had supported the NDA’s candidate, Droupadi Murmu, in the Presidential election, who became the first tribal to become the President of India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...

Both the YSRCP and BJD, with a combined tally of 52 votes, have decided to back Dhankhar. The two parties had backed the NDA nominee in the Presidential election as well.

Explained |How the Vice President of India is elected, what the Constitution says about the post

Votes will be counted Saturday itself and the next Vice-President will take oath of office on August 11 – a day after the term of the incumbent V-P M Venkaiah Naidu ends. The electoral college for the V-P polls comprises a total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament. There are currently eight vacancies in the Rajya Sabha.

In the Presidential poll, Murmu had garnered 540 votes from MPs. Of the 748 votes of MPs polled then, the joint Opposition’s candidate, Yashwant Sinha, could just secure 208 votes – a lower tally than expected.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In the V-P electoral college, the BJP alone has 394 votes. With allies and supporting parties, the NDA claims over 510 votes. In sharp contrast, the Opposition has on paper close to 200 votes. The Presidential poll had seen cross-voting from 17 MPs, mostly in favour of Murmu.

Opinion |Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted

A former five-term Congress MP, Union minister and governor, Alva has framed the V-P election as a “referendum” on the manner in which Parliament is being run and the “breakdown in the fundamental democratic process of building consensus on important national issues”. On the other hand, Dhankhar, the former West Bengal governor and BJP leader, has said that he will “always strive to enhance democratic values of the country”.

Alva has argued that Parliament has been virtually at a standstill with the communication between the members of the ruling side and the Opposition having broken down now. “There is distrust, anger, and the inability to debate issues of critical national importance without personal attacks and abuse. This diminishes Parliament and its members in the eyes of the people,” she had written in a letter to the MPs.

Also in Political Pulse |Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Arguing that “the time for change is now,” she had said, “The reason the election to the Vice President’s post is not subject to a party whip and is by secret ballot, is to give members an opportunity to vote without fear for a candidate they believe will do justice to this critical position. A candidate who will be impartial, fearless, and run the Upper House in a manner befitting its stature.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:24:39 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement