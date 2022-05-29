Dhami could have won had we campaigned together: Yogi

Addressing a public rally to campaign for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami before the by-election to Champawat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday suggested that the result on Khatima seat would have been different had he campaigned there with Dhami.

Dhami had contested unsuccessfully from Khatima in the Assembly polls earlier this year.

Adityanath said, “I was supposed to come for some public meetings during the Uttarakhand elections. But suddenly my event at Khatima was cancelled, and my time was rescheduled for Tehri, Kotdwar and other places.”

He said, “Due to the honourable Prime Minister’s programme in Rudrapur, I wasn’t able to visit Khatima. I felt in my heart that if we would have gone to Khatima together, the picture would have been different.”

In the Assembly polls, BJP won 47 of 70 seats; the Congress got 19 and BSP and Independents bagged two seats each. While BJP became the first ruling party to return to power in Uttarakhand, Dhami lost the election from Khatima to Congress’s Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Addressing Saturday’s rally along with Dhami, Adityanath also said that the Char Dham shrines in the hill-state — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — are being transformed like Ayodhya, Kashi-Vishwanath and Mathura-Vrindavan in UP. “Now Ayodhya has been transformed — Ram-lala’s temple is being constructed,” he said. “Kashi Vishwanath is visited by at least 1 lakh people every day. Mathura Vrindavan is taking a new shape.

“In Uttarakhand, too, Char Dham shrines are being transformed under the leadership of the Prime Minister by Chief Minister Dhami.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The UP Chief Minister said: “I am thankful to the people of Uttarakhand that they showed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and guidance, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s vision, and gave two-third majority to the party in the state. With Pushkar Singh Dhami reappointed CM, it is destiny that people of Champawat are now getting to vote for their CM as the local MLA.”

Urging people to come out on the voting day, Dhami cited an anecdote: when a sage asked everyone to bring milk, everyone in the gathering brought water, assuming that the others would bring milk. “Do not let that instance repeat on the voting day. Go out and vote.”