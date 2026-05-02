As Dhaka summons Indian envoy to protest Himanta Sarma’s remarks, a look at his Bengal poll pitch

The Bangladesh government has formally summoned India’s Acting High Commissioner Pawan Badhe to lodge a protest against some recent remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. During a meeting at the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Thursday, Director General (South Asia division) Ishrat Jahan conveyed Dhaka’s displeasure, describing CM Sarma’s statements as “disparaging” and “potentially damaging to bilateral relations”.

The diplomatic friction comes amid Sarma’s high-decibel campaigning in West Bengal for the just concluded Assembly elections, days after he led the BJP’s campaign in his own state Assembly polls.

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During his campaign for the BJP in Bengal, Sarma raked up polarising issues like “cross-border infiltration” and “demographic shifts” besides border security.

After voting was completed in Assam on April 9, Sarma was deployed by the BJP to participate in its campaigning in Bengal. He had since addressed several rallies and press conferences, frequently alleging “cross-border infiltration” into the state.

At a rally in North 24 Parganas district’s Baguiati on April 25, Sarma issued a stern warning regarding undocumented migrants, linking the issue to historical grievances. “I will kick them out and drive them away because these people… the atrocities they committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, we haven’t forgotten. We will never forget. That is why, after the BJP government comes to power, I will kick these people out… From West Bengal, should the infiltrating Bangladeshi Muslims be thrown out or not?” Sarma told a crowd.

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“Brothers and sisters, do not make a mistake this time… Do not fear the police. Do not fear the goons. On May 4 (when election results are announced), the BJP government will arrive. Goons will go to the police station, and the police will say, ‘I don’t even know you. Where did you come from?’ Even the police will forget these goons. Then what will happen? The police will no longer provide protection to the goons. Then where will the goons go? First, the goons will go to Assam — I won’t let them enter. Then where will they go? They’ll go to Odisha — I won’t let him enter there either. Then where? To Bihar — there is a BJP government there too, he won’t be able to enter. Then where will these goons go? These people will go to Bangladesh… At the time of entry, I will put a lock on the door. The goons will not be able to return to West Bengal,” Sarma told the Baguiati rally.

In his subsequent press conference in Kolkata, the Assam CM addressed criticisms regarding his presence in the Bengal campaign. He argued that the security of the entire Eastern region is interconnected, citing specific border data to underscore West Bengal’s role as the “primary gatekeeper”.

“Trinamool Congress (TMC) members often raise questions, asking, ‘You are the CM of Assam, then why are you spending so much time in West Bengal? Why are people from outside coming to West Bengal?’ and so on. Our biggest concern is the changing demography. This demographic shift connects four of our states. Five Indian states share a border with Bangladesh. West Bengal shares 54% of the total border, while Tripura shares 21%, Meghalaya 11%, Mizoram 8%, and Assam 6%. This means that the demographic changes occurring in our country, particularly in West Bengal, cannot be seen in isolation from Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram,” Sarma said.

Sarma also linked demographic changes to the “survival of secularism” and the “safety of the Hindu community”. He alleged that Bengal has become a “safe corridor” for infiltrators due to “politics of appeasement”.

“If even one of these five states’ borders remains open, it will impact the other states. If people enter through Malda or Murshidabad, the impact will not be limited to West Bengal alone; it will affect Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and all the North Eastern states,” he said.

“The point I am making to the TMC leadership and the people of West Bengal is this: Assam and West Bengal are not separate in this struggle. If the 54% of the border that sits in West Bengal is not managed properly, or if there is a lack of political will to address infiltration here, the consequences aren’t restricted to Kolkata or Malda. Because our borders are contiguous, any demographic shift in West Bengal creates a domino effect that reaches Assam, Meghalaya, and the entire North East. We must view the security and demography of the Eastern region as one single, unified concern. It is not just an ‘Assam issue’ or a ‘Bengal issue’ — it is a national security issue,” Sarma added.

During his poll campaigning, Sarma frequently linked border security with regional demographic changes, and “appeasement politics” with “infiltration” in West Bengal.

“I urge the people of West Bengal to consider the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh that we have witnessed. When the population (of Muslims) exceeds 50%, demands for Sharia law begin. Secularism is only safe as long as the demography is maintained. (Chief Minister) Mamata (Banerjee) says that the BJP is communal. But in no state does the BJP demand governance based on the Bhagavad Gita. I am not saying this lightly; wherever the demography changes beyond 50%, the demand for Sharia rule follows. As the population increases, we will see the same persecution of Hindus in West Bengal and Assam as we saw in Bangladesh. Therefore, I appeal to you: this is a Bengal election with a national outlook… In this election, we must vote to secure the India-Bangladesh borders. We need a government that provides land to the Border Security Force (BSF), adopts a zero-tolerance policy, and has the strength to fight against Bangladeshi infiltrators. Otherwise, the future of both Assam and West Bengal will be destroyed within the next 20 years,” Sarma claimed.

“I am basing this on statistical projections from the 2011 Census, but my own hunch — having visited Malda and Murshidabad — is that the demography is changing even faster than those projections suggest. While the projections for the 2026 Census indicate a 32% shift, I believe it will be much quicker. Over the last 10 years, while it has been curtailed in Assam, Bengal has been turned into a safe corridor,” he alleged.

“The demographic situation we are witnessing is not merely a local phenomenon; it is a regional crisis with national implications. When we talk about the changing numbers in our border districts, we are talking about the very identity and security of our civilisation,” Sarma said.

“TMC leaders sometimes allege that a lot of Bengali Hindus are in Assam’s detention camps. As CM of Assam, I can say there are no Bengali Hindus in Assam’s detention camps. If there is even one Bengali Hindu there, I am ready to resign today,” he said in response to a question at the press conference. Sarma also cited the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 as the authority used by the state to identify and deport foreigners, adding that under this framework the state has the power to act within a 48-hour window once an individual is identified as a foreigner.

Despite the “India out” sentiment occasionally embodied by student movements and hardline factions in Bangladesh, economic interdependence remains the bedrock of the bilateral relationship. However, analysts warn that “identity politics” on both sides of the border could derail these gains.

“India’s North East is connected to the rest of the country by the Siliguri Corridor (Chicken’s Neck), a hostile government in Dhaka could theoretically allow foreign powers or insurgent groups to threaten this chokepoint. Historically, Bangladesh’s cooperation has been vital in flushing out insurgent groups that previously used Bangladeshi soil as a safe haven,” said a deputy commissioner-ranked police official who has previously served in Siliguri.