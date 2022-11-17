Devendra Fadnavis’s ‘revenge’ claim rocks Shinde Sena’s moral position on rebellion

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis‘s admission that he engineered the split in the Shiv Sena earlier this year has evoked mixed reactions from coalition partner, the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, which had broken away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

While a section of leaders in the Shinde faction have been expressing their uneasiness over Fadnavis’s statement, others have been more accommodating of the deputy CM’s remark.

Over the past 10 days, Fadnavis has been openly claiming that he took revenge on Thackeray for “betraying” him and the BJP in 2019, when the undivided Sena broke its alliance with the BJP and joined the NCP and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Thackeray had gone on to become chief minister.

Fadnavis’s “revenge” remarks – his second this month – have put the Shinde faction in an uncomfortable position since both the CM and his MLAs have been trying to appropriate the Sena legacy and justify their rebellion by claiming that they were adhering to the Hindutva ideology and following in the footsteps of the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“The Shinde faction has been saying that their rebellion was aimed at ushering in a revolution, and justifying it by saying that the Sena was in an ‘unnatural alliance’ with the NCP and the Congress, while the BJP was their ‘natural’ alliance partner. Fadnavis’s remark now undermines their position,” said a political analyst.

In the four months since the Shinde-Fadnavis government took over, there have been a few instances of friction between the alliance partners over issues ranging from transfer of senior police officers to the share of Cabinet seats, including the induction of Shinde group MLA Sanjay Rathod, who had earlier been targeted by the BJP over the suicide of a girl in his constituency.

The Shinde faction MLAs were also upset over comments made by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule — that Fadnavis was going to be the next CM, and by state Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil that they accepted Fadnavis as the current deputy CM (instead of the CM) “with a heavy heart”.

While Shinde Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre and former Thane Mayor and Shinde confidant Naresh Mhaske are avoiding reactions on the issue, another party spokesperson, former Pune MLA Vijay Shivtare, and leader Kiran Pawaskar have gone public, expressing their agreement with Fadnavis’s remarks.

“We don’t have to say anything on what Fadnavis feels. He said what he thinks about it (the Shiv Sena rebellion), but for us, it was a revolt, as our leader CM Shinde has repeatedly said,” Mhatre said.

Pawaskar, however, supported Fadnavis, saying everyone takes revenge in politics, and that one needs guts to openly speak about it. “The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance was forged by Bal Thackeray, Pramod Mahajan, Lal Krishna Advani and Atal Bihari Vajapayee. It has a history. Seats were distributed and polls contested based on this alliance, and using the photo and name of our alliance partner’s leader (Modi). But after the election, you [Uddhav] broke the alliance. We welcome his [Fadnavis’s] plainspeak. He is right that it was a revenge, and that he has taken it. Others don’t want to accept that it was revenge,” Pawaskar said.

Shivtare said, “The Sena and the BJP contested the elections together. By breaking the alliance after winning, the Sena betrayed voters and their mandate to join hands with the NCP and the Congress, against whom we fought and won. This was betrayal, not only with the BJP and Shiv Sainiks, but also with the voters of Maharashtra. So revenge was the need of the hour, and we all came together to execute it. So I agree with what Fadnavis said.”

The issue broke out after Fadnavis repeatedly explained his ‘philosophy of badla’ in interviews to TV channels, saying, “If those who enjoyed power with you, those who were with you ’round the clock, and those who were elected along with you, directly stab you in the back, then to stay alive in politics, you need to give it back to them. Otherwise, you cannot survive in politics. In politics, you should remain good. But if someone is taking advantage of you for being good, and betraying you, such people should be shown their place. I have shown him [Uddhav] his place. And I’m proud of myself. If you betray me, I will take revenge,” adding, “We were waiting for the opportunity, and when Shinde and other MLAs wanted to come out [of the MVA], we supported them.”

On what he felt about Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, “He (Uddhav) has shot himself in the foot. I have no clue why he joined hands with the Congress and the NCP. I also don’t know why he was so smitten by the CM’s post. Sometimes in politics, you have to join hands with a different set of people, depending on the situation. But when you join hands with those of a completely different ideology, and start speaking in their voice, by forgetting your own ideology, you can’t sustain for long.”

“The biggest problem with their alliance [MVA] was that it was not being run by the Sena ideology, but rather by suppressing it. The alliance was working in the interest of the Congress and the NCP, and their ideology. No one approved of this,” he added.