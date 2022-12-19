Behind Maharashtra BJP’s renewed pitch for Fadnavis as CM: enthusing cadre, unmet goals

In its campaign for the 2014 Assembly elections, the Maharashtra BJP had coined a slogan which struck a chord among its karyakartas (workers): “Narendra in Delhi, Devendra in Maharashtra”.

In the run-up to the 2024 polls, the state BJP seems to be reverting to its old slogan with possibly greater zeal. This is evident from the party’s increasing reliance on Fadnavis, whom it considers its best bet for the state polls.

Must Read | BJP chief pitches for Fadnavis as CM, Shinde camp rushes to damage control

Currently, Fadnavis is the Deputy Chief Minister in the coalition government led by CM and rebel Shiv Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde despite the BJP being the senior partner.

The BJP’s renewed bid to pitch for Fadnavis’s leadership in Maharashtra seems to be part of a well-thought-out strategy.

At a party function Sunday, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed his desire to see Fadnavis elevated to the CM’s

post. He also urged the party workers to ensure it during his tenure.

“Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis should become the CM during my tenure as state party president for the larger good of Maharashtra, ” Bawankule said.

He also said,”All of us need to work in such a manner that he (Fadnavis) gets the CM post. It is not about post. But it is necessary for welfare of Maharashtra,” adding “Let us get back that era (2014-2019) when Fadnavis was CM”.

Advertisement

Last week, Fadnavis had himself stressed on the point that he still has a long innings to play in Maharashtra politics. At an interactive session organised by Loksatta (The Indian Express Group), Fadnavis, while responding to a question, said, “Nobody can send me to Delhi. I will continue here in Maharashtra.”

A BJP functionary said, “By asserting his continuance in Maharashtra, Fadnavis has given a strong message to both in-house rivals within the organisation as well the Opposition parties that he is going to play a long innings in Maharashtra. All these speculations about his relocation to Delhi sooner rather than later are wild imagination or wishful thinking.”

In 2013, the BJP leadership had appointed Fadnavis as the Maharashtra party president in the run-up to the 2014 elections. Under Fadnavis’ leadership, the BJP had won 133 of the state Assembly’s total 288 seats even though it had then fought the polls alone since its alliance with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had broken following their differences on the seat-sharing formula. This was the BJP’s highest tally in the Assembly following which the BJP top brass led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Fadnavis as the party’s CM face. Soon afterwards, the Sena returned to join the BJP-led ruling alliance under CM Fadnavis that continued till 2019.

Advertisement

Bawankule’s fervent appeal to the BJP rank and file to get into “mission mode” to again ensure Fadnavis’s elevation to the top post is being seen as a tactical move in state political circles.

A senior BJP leader said, “The state BJP has a very strong bond with Fadnavis. Even his critics may not agree with his politics at times but don’t treat him as their enemy,” adding that “by invoking Fadnavis’ name the party is trying to enthuse its own cadre to strive harder for bigger goals ahead”.

BJP insiders also continue to remain candid in conceding that the BJP central leadership’s decision to make Shinde the CM has not gone well within the state party organisation. They believe that “Fadnavis as CM would have helped BJP as well Maharashtra”.

“Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena lead by CM Shinde played important role in carrying forward BJP’s ‘operation lotus’ to divide Thackeray’s Sena. It helped in dislodging Maha Vikas Aghadi government lead by Thackeray. However, the larger objective of attracting die-hard Sainiks to our camp has remained unaccomplished,” said a BJP leader, indicating their disappointment with the Shinde Sena in this regard.

When the BJP planned the “operation lotus” it believed that a split in the Sena would demoralise Thackeray and that a large section of the

Sena cadre, who are ideologically closer to the BJP’s Hindutva, would facilitate in this by deserting their parent party. However, the Sena split has taken place at the Assembly and parliamentary party levels without significantly touching the Sena’s base.

Advertisement

A section of the state BJP believes that by handing over the reins to junior ally Shinde, the party has done injustice to its leader Fadnavis.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government took charge of Maharashtra on June 30. The BJP has 105 MLAs while the Shinde Sena accounts for 40 MLAs. Besides the CM’s post, the Shinde camp has got nine ministers while the BJP has been allotted the same number of ministers apart from the Deputy CM’s position

Advertisement

A political manager of the saffron party, however, argue: “In politics one has to sacrifice something to achieve the larger goal.When Shinde was made CM, it was to show that we are sacrificing our best candidate Fadnavis to accommodate smaller allies.”

Senior BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “The BJP-Balasahebanchi Sena alliance is on firm footing. It’s not like we are divesting Shinde from CM post. I pray he should continue as long as he wishes.”

Advertisement

Mungantiwar’s comment was perceived as a “balancing act” following

Bawankule’s remarks.

A Shinde Sena minister Shambhuraje Desai also said, “Our alliance is strong. We will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together.”