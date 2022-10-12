Deve Gowda declares he is back, set to travel across the state

Dismissing speculation over his health, former prime minister and leader of the regional Janata Dal (Secular) party in Karnataka, H D Deve Gowda, addressed a gathering of party workers over the weekend, saying he was back in active politics and ready to energise and strengthen the party.

Addressing a “Janata Mitra” outreach event for JD (S) workers, the 89-year-old party president said: “By the grace of God I will fight for some more time for the sake of our people. I will stand with Kumaraswamy (his son and former chief minister) … On the 18th of this month, there will be an executive committee meeting. I pray to you to save the party – it has not done any injustice to anyone.”

Deve Gowda’s health deteriorated over a month ago, and several top leaders in Karnataka including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and two former chief ministers ,B S Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah, had visited the JD(S) supremo at his residence last month.

Deve Gowda had himself issued a statement on September 22 to quell any rumours over his health, saying he was well but might take some more time to return to active politics.

“My health is fine now and I will be actively involved in party matters. I had a few health issues and the doctors had suggested rest. I”ll be staying at home for some more time as a result,” Deve Gowda had said last month.

On Saturday, while attending the event to mobilize JD (S) workers, Deve Gowda said that he would soon be traveling to different parts of the state.

“I will travel to every district. Let there be no doubt. No one should think that I am here just to show that I am still alive. Only the almighty knows of our last day,” Deve Gowda said.

“My health needs to improve, but my mind is still active. Do not be under the impression that I will be confined to one place,” he added, calling upon the party workers to “come and show that you have strength.”

Deve Gowda appealed to the party workers to ensure the survival of the JD(S) in the state.

“I beseech everyone to make programs of the JD(S) successful. Save the party. The people of this state have the strength to do so,” he said.

On Monday, following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former PM said on social media that he was deeply saddened but not in a position to travel to Saifai, the native village of the Samajwadi Party founder. Yadav had served as the defence minister from 1996-98 in the United Front government headed by Deve Gowda.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much,” Deve Gowda said.

“I wanted to be in Saifai… to bid farewell to my friend Mulayam Singh Yadav but am unable to do so due to health reasons. I feel sad about this. I am sending my son, legislator H D Revanna, to pay respects on behalf of my party and myself,” he added.