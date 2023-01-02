Majority did not say objectives achieved: Chidambaram on noteban order

Soon after the Supreme Court Constitution bench Monday upheld by 4:1 majority the decision taken by the central government six years ago to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations, politicians belonging to various outfits took to their social media accounts to share their views and opinions on the apex court verdict.

Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram was one of the first senior politicians to comment on the matter. “Once the Hon’ble Supreme Court has declared the law, we are obliged to accept it. However, it is necessary to point out that the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved. In fact, the majority has steered clear of the question of whether the objectives were achieved at all,” he tweeted.

“We are happy that the minority judgement has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the Demonetisation. It may be only a slap on the wrist of the government, but a welcome slap on the wrist. The dissenting judgement will rank among the famous dissents recorded in the history of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. The minority judgement brings out the profound distinction between the plenary legislative power of Parliament and the limited power of the executive Government. We are happy that the minority judgment has emphasised the important role of Parliament in a democracy. We hope that in future an unbridled Executive will not thrust disastrous decisions on Parliament and the people,” the former finance minister said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that the Supreme Court verdict did not mention anything on whether the stated goals of “this disastrous decision” were met or not. “The Supreme Court has only pronounced on whether Section 26(2) of RBI Act, 1934, was correctly applied or not before announcing demonetisation on November 8, 2016. Nothing more, nothing less. One honourable judge in her dissenting opinion has said that Parliament should not have been bypassed. It (the verdict) has said nothing about the impact of demonetisation which was a singularly disastrous decision. It damaged the growth momentum, crippled MSMEs, finished off the informal sector and destroyed lakhs and lakhs of livelihoods,” Ramesh said in a statement issued to the media.

“The verdict has nothing to say on whether the stated objectives of demonetisation were met or not. None of these goals — reducing currency in circulation, moving to a cashless economy, curbing counterfeit currency, ending terrorism and unearthing black money — were achieved in significant measure. The majority Supreme Court verdict deals with the limited issue of the process of decision making not with its outcomes. To say that demonetisation has been upheld by the honourable Supreme Court is totally misleading and wrong,” he added.

Senior Pawan Khera will be addressing the media to comment on the Supreme Court verdict shortly.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she has “much respect for Justice BV Nagarathna, for standing up and speaking against demonetisation.

Though without mentioning the term demonetisation, Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in a tweet that it shared in Telugu soon after the verdict was out said: “The lives of the people of the country are fading day after day under the rule of the BJP at the centre… India’s rank has declined in 12 indices in 2022. The year 2022 has also remained a mute witness to the failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule for eight and a half years.”

BRS leader and party’s social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy shared a compilation video of various news reports on the after-effects of the central move and said: “Nothing can compensate the trauma & lives lost due to this disaster #Demonetisation!”

BJP MP from Bangalore Central constituency P C Mohan dubbed the verdict as a “huge blow to Pappu and team.”

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil termed the verdict the supreme seal and said: “The Supreme Court has now also declared that demonetisation by the central government led by Prime Minister @narendramodi was right. On demonetisation Hon. This is a slap in the face by the Supreme Court to those who want to target Modiji.”