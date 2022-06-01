Demands yet unfulfilled, Hardik’s former comrades-in-arms keep close watch

After he joins the BJP here on Thursday, Hardik Patel’s former associates will be among those tracking his actions to see if he succeeds in getting the ruling party to fulfil some of the demands that had cropped up during the 2015 quota agitation that vaulted Patel to prominence.

The protests under the banner of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) eventually resulted in the government announcing a 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). But, the BJP-led government registered several criminal cases, including sedition charges, against the Patidar protesters. The demonstrations also saw 14 Patidars lose their lives when the police responded to quell the protests that had turned violent. The community, including PAAS leaders, has demanded the withdrawal of all criminal cases registered against the demonstrators and a government job for at least one of the kin of those who lost their lives. While the state government has withdrawn some criminal cases following discussions with the community’s leaders, many still remain pending.

Current PAAS convener and Hardik’s close aide Alpesh Katheria told The Indian Express, “We have sent our best wishes to Hardik Patel for joining BJP on June 2. He will also have to face social challenges from the Patidar samaj (society) if demands such as withdrawal of sedition cases and other police cases against Patidar youths and giving government jobs to a member of the Patidar youths martyred during the protests are not met.”

He added, “We are hopeful that Hardik will work on both these demands in his party (BJP). If our demands are not met in the times to come, we will again start agitation and protests, even if we have to do it against Hardik Patel.”

Katheria said 130 criminal cases registered during the 2015 protests were still pending against various members of the community. “In the last two months, the government has withdrawn around 19-20 cases. It includes three sedition cases — two in Ahmedabad and one in Surat. Of the 130 cases that are pending, around 70 are from Surat.”

Another of Hardik’s aides during the quota protests, Reshma Patel, said his decision to join the BJP was “suicidal”. Reshma fell out with Hardik ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections and joined the ruling party. At the time, she accused him of being interested only in his political ambition. But, soon afterwards, she quit the BJP, criticising it for not fulfilling the demands of Patidars.

“I think this is a suicidal step by Hardik. How can he join the BJP? He will be praising the same BJP that he had been exposing till recently. Today, he has proved that what we were saying about him in 2017 was right,” Reshma added.

Among those who lost a family member during the 2015 protests is Dinesh Patel from Banaskantha district. His younger brother Kanu died during the agitation. Dinesh said he was against Hardik’s move. “I have lost my brother and his family has got nothing. We had to sell a piece of our agricultural land to finance the medical education of one of his sons. The government has done nothing for those killed in the agitation, I oppose Hardik’s decision to join BJP. How can he?”

He added, “It is true that following the protests led by Hardik, we got 10 per cent reservation. But what about the families who lost their close ones? The community fought against this BJP government under his (Hardik’s) leadership and now he is joining the BJP. I will oppose him if he comes out to campaign (for the BJP) during the elections.”

— With inputs from ENS Surat