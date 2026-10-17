Delhi’s streets to Chandigarh campus, a wider politics of student dissent

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Left, Ambedkarite and Punjab-first groups may struggle at the ballot box, but their protests reflect a wider discontent over fees, privatisation and Panjab University’s identity.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
7 min readChandigarhOct 17, 2026 07:07 AM IST
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The student protests unfolding in Delhi this week have a quieter, parallel current in Chandigarh.

Outside the State Election Commission office, Ameen Kaur stands with others demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which is part of the Cockroach Jaata Party’s (CJP) campaign against voter roll revision. The slogans are similar. The campus that produces them is not.

Ask who owns dissent on Panjab University’s campus and the answer is easy: the Left, the Ambedkarites, and the Punjab-first groups. Ask who owns the presidency and the answer is the ABVP.

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Last year the RSS’s student wing broke a 48-year jinx, winning the top post for the first time since direct elections began in 1977. This year, it retained the seat after a last-minute alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal’s student wing, Student Organisation of India (SOI). Yet, victories tell only part of the story.

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The only campus that votes

Student elections have been banned in Punjab since 1984, when the Centre outlawed the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF), whose president, Bhai Amrik Singh, a close associate of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was killed in Operation Blue Star. Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh remains the exception. And it has produced a curious paradox: those who lose the vote keep winning the argument about what the university should be.

Ameen came from Kapurthala last year to study political science. Within months, she was contesting for joint secretary of the Students’ Council for the All India Students Association (AISA), the CPI(M-L) Liberation’s student affiliate. She polled 1,141 votes, she says, on the strength of the manifesto alone. There was “no money, no muscle”, just demands for lower fees, hostels for all, and greater safety.

This week, the same energy took her to the EC protest, where AISA, Punjab Students’ Union (Lalkar), and Students for Society (SFS) stood alongside identity-driven outfits such as SATH, which speaks of “Panth Punjab”, and the Ambedkar Students’ Forum (ASF).

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The same anger

The alliance is loud, not seamless. Jobanpreet of PSU (Lalkar), from Faridkot’s Pehluwala village, who studies Russian at PU, sees in the protests “a deep discontent with the system”. But he wonders whether demanding one man’s resignation is a path to structural reform.

The protesters are, however, united in their grievances: fee hikes which rocked Punjabi University in Patiala in August, faculty shortages, and crumbling infrastructure. Armaan, a 24-year-old AISA member studying law at PU, sums it up as “three attacks”: privatisation, centralisation under the National Education Policy, 2020, and saffronisation. Campuses, he says, are meant for “universal values, not the propagation of any one religion”.

The 2025 Senate agitation got a Punjab colour. When the Centre sought to restructure PU’s governing body, students rallied under the Panjab University Bachao Morcha and a governance dispute became a defence of Punjab’s claim over the institution.

More flashpoints followed: an affidavit requiring freshers to seek approval before protesting, Punjabi slowly vanishing from campus signboards, and the welcome RSS-linked speakers such as Sadhvi Rithambara received this July.

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After fees, safety cuts deepest. Women are 60% of PU’s students, yet Ameen says “you still don’t feel safe walking back from the library at night”.

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Villages in the lecture hall

Many of these students carry their villages with them. Sandeep Kumar of SFS grew up in a landless family in Behrampur Bet, near Chamkaur Sahib. His father studied till Class 10, his mother till Class 5. He has since finished a PhD at PU and is now studying law. Is he preparing for the civil services? Pat comes the answer: “No, I am preparing for a revolution.”

His activism has meant lifting restrictions on women hostel residents after sundown and securing a union for university workers. SFS, founded on Bhagat Singh’s 103rd birth anniversary, gave PU its first woman president, Kanupriya, an MSc Zoology student, in 2018. “Bhagat Singh was fighting for a reality, not a utopia,” Sandeep says.

Jodh Singh of SATH, a practising lawyer and recently elected senator, speaks of a different arc. SATH began in 2017 as a discussion circle on Punjab’s concerns. “Then we realised we needed political power.” He lost the presidential race in 2022 and won a Senate seat this month. Meanwhile, the outfit is active on campuses such as Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, where it led a 12-day hunger strike against a fee hike in 2024.

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Panjab University students dissent, Panjab University students protest, CJP protest in Delhi, Delhi Police detentions, CJP Jantar Mantar protest, Mamata Banerjee detained, Dhruv Rathee detained, Abhijeet Dipke detention, Gyanesh Kumar resignation demand, Opposition leaders detained in Delhi, SIR voter-roll irregularities, Yogendra Yadav detained, Prashant Bhushan detained, Delhi security restrictions, Arvind Kejriwal protest reaction, Jantar Mantar CJP protest, Delhi protest, CJP's Abhijit Dipke, Abhijit Dipke, Cockroach Janata Party, SIR protests, Gyanesh Kumar CEC resignation, Cockroach Janta Party CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, Rahul Gandhi INDIA bloc protest, Special Intensive Revision SIR voter rolls, Section 163 BNSS Delhi restrictions, New Delhi Nizamuddin station closure, Jantar Mantar protest permit, Election Commission voter deletion controversy, Jantar Mantar protest CJP INDIA bloc, CEC Gyanesh Kumar resignation, Delhi Metro stations shut October 10, New Delhi railway station closed, Section 163 BNSS Delhi, Special Intensive Revision voter list Students of Panjab University protesting near Election Commission office in Chandigarh Sector 17 on Monday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The scorecard problem

Their record in elections is patchy. The SFS has been quiet since Kanupriya; while SATH has two big wins in Ranmeekjot Kaur (vice-president) in 2023 and Ashmeet Singh (vice-president) last year. Others haven’t scored in a decade.

The mainstream party-linked bodies have what these outfits lack: organisational machinery and deeper pockets.

These groups claim to speak for the grassroots and the voiceless, but ideology keeps them apart. Gaganpreet, 22, of SATH, who studies human rights, opposes the EC for refusing to recognise parties such as detained MP Amritpal Singh’s Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), calling it proof of its “anti-Punjab bias” while clarifying that he is not affiliated to the outfit.

Jobanpreet will have none of it. “Identity politics cannot give solutions,” he says. Only “inquilabi organisations” can deliver education and employment for all.

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What is stirring is neither the organised Left of the 1970s nor the Panthic politics of earlier decades. It is a hybrid. What unites these groups is the belief that the political order has failed young people. What divides them is how it should change.

Ameen remembers a student from a village who told her that even a 5% fee hike will send her back to the bank for a bigger loan. For now, the ABVP has the presidency and the smaller groups have the protests. Whether they can bridge that divide is uncertain. But as long as a student has to borrow more to stay in university, the dissent will endure.

(Manraj Grewal Sharma is National Editor, North, The Indian Express)

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Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and National Editor (North) based out of Chandigarh. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she reports at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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