In Delhi liquor case probe, ‘KCR the real target’: Kavitha hits out at BJP over ‘political witch hunt’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday denied the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) allegations about her in the Delhi liquor scam and claimed it was a “political witch hunt” in which her father and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the “real target”. The ED has summoned Kavitha for questioning on March 10.

The remark came a day after the ED arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai who is allegedly close to Kavitha and was allegedly involved in making deals for the supply of liquor by various companies and securing the distribution licences for them from the Delhi government. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Kavitha’s former auditor Butchibabu Gorantla in connection with the case.

“This is a political witch hunt in which my father, the CM of Telangana is the real target of the BJP because he is opposed to that party. I am not afraid and I will cooperate with any investigation by any agency. I have done nothing wrong,” Kavitha said.

On the day of her questioning, Kavitha is also scheduled to participate in a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand the tabling of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Budget Session of Parliament. Kavitha has invited representatives from women’s organisations and political parties that believe in women’s rights and empowerment to take part in the protest under the aegis of her NGO Bharat Jagruthi.

Claiming that the summons was linked to the demonstration, Kavitha said, “The Women’s Reservation Bill has been long-pending; our only demand is to table it in Parliament to give women their due share of political participation. Bharath Jagruthi, along with Opposition parties and women’s organisations from all across the country, will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar for a one-day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Bill. In light of these events, I have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9 in New Delhi.

“As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the dharna and prefixed appointments, I’ll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it. I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India. Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people.”

On December 11, a team of CBI officers recorded Kavitha’s statement in connection with the Delhi excise policy case at her Hyderabad residence. The officers, along with one woman officer, recorded her statement for several hours. On December 2, the CBI issued a notice to the MLC under CrPC Section 160 asking her to join the probe on December 6 in connection with its investigation into alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn excise policy. On December 3, Kavitha wrote back to the agency seeking copies of the complaint in the case. The CBI then sent her an email saying copies of the FIR and the complaint are available on the website.

On December 5, Kavitha informed the CBI that she was available on December 11. In a letter sent on December 5 to CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa, the MLC wrote that her name does not figure in the CBI’s FIR in the case. “I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation,” she said.