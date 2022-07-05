Delhi hikes MLA pay, Telangana among highest, Kerala lowest

In its two-day special session on July 4 and July 5, the Delhi Assembly passed five Bills to hike the salaries and allowances of MLAs, ministers in the government, the Chief Whip, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition. The salaries have remained the same since 2011.

In case of MLAs, the proposal is to hike their wages to Rs 90,000 a month, including all allowances. This is a 66 per cent increase from the last revised salary in 2011, which stood at Rs 54,000. The base salary will be hiked from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000; the constituency allowance would go up from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000; the telephone bill charges will be up from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000. The secretariat allowance has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

However, legislators in Delhi will still be drawing lesser salaries than their counterparts in other states.

According to data from PRS Legislative, an independent research institute, the salary of a Telangana MLA is Rs 20,000, but the constituency allowance stands at Rs 2.3 lakh, working out to Rs 2.5 lakh, remaining the highest in the country.

Based on data sourced by The Financial Express from various state notifications and media reports, Karnataka also makes a high monthly payment to MLAs amounting to Rs 2.05 lakh. The others in this bracket are Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1.87 lakh); Bihar (Rs 1.65 lakh); Jammu and Kashmir (Rs 1.60 lakh); and Maharashtra (Rs 1.60 lakh).

The PRS data also suggests a wide variation in the salaries and allowances paid to legislators by states.

While Himachal Pradesh MLAs draw a salary of Rs 55,000, their allowances – daily, secretarial, telephone – are a little over Rs 1.3 lakh. In Andhra Pradesh, the salary is Rs 12,000, and the constituency allowance is Rs 1.13 lakh.

At Rs 2,000, the base salary of Kerala MLAs is among the lowest in the country. They do not have a secretarial allowance, but other allowances add up to Rs 43,750. The states also figuring in the bottom are Tripura (Rs 48,420); Rajasthan (Rs 55,000); Sikkim (Rs 52,000); and Mizoram (Rs 65,000).

State legislators decide the salaries and allowances of their legislators by passing a law in their respective states. The Delhi government tried to get the salaries hiked up to 2.10 lakh in 2015, but the Ministry of Home Affairs did not give its ascent then.

(With inputs from PTI)