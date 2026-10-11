After Delhi crackdown, Opposition plans its next move

Amid a police crackdown on protesters in the national Capital for the second straight day, the Opposition INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court on Monday to submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant seeking a halt to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

“Tomorrow (Monday), we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state. The youth, all Opposition parties, civil society groups, all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India, will walk with us,” Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said in a video message on Sunday.

“We will submit a memorandum to the CJI on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori (theft), halting of the SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar,” Gandhi said.

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The LoP urged people not to be scared. “These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside. We will march together, with love, brotherhood, and patriotism,” he said.

Gandhi said the nation’s youth, with “love in their hearts”, had hit the streets in Delhi to peacefully protest, but were beaten by the police and BJP goons. “This is not the India we want,” he said.

After two days of police crackdown to stop the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and Left student groups from gathering at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi, the Opposition is expected to mobilise Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Left workers from neighbouring states for the Monday march, sources said. The Opposition is trying to ensure that the march is larger than the protests it held in the national Capital over the past week.

‘Will continue fight’

“Tomorrow (Monday), we are also going to meet the Chief Justice of India. I have written a letter, so has (Rahul) Gandhi. We have scheduled a meeting between 4 and 5 pm, during which we will apprise him (CJI) of the situation. We cannot demand anything from him, but we will place our concerns before him with folded hands and request his intervention,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters Sunday. A delegation of 10-15 leaders will meet the CJI, a source said.

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Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating “chaos across the country”, Kharge said, “An undeclared Emergency is prevailing, and we will continue to fight against it.”

Sources in the INDIA bloc said the Opposition had drawn up a specific plan for Monday but would keep its details under wraps until the morning to avoid alerting the police in advance.

Apart from Kharge and Gandhi, MPs from all INDIA bloc parties are expected to join the protest. Other senior leaders likely to attend include Mamata All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar, and CPI(M)’s M A Baby and John Brittas, sources said.

‘Dangerous signs for Centre’

Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, meanwhile, said the crackdown on protesters and the detention of journalists covering the protests were a “cause for concern” for the government.

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“We are seeing journalists being picked up by police from outside the Press Club of India. These are dangerous signs for this government,” O’Brien told The Indian Express. “I express gratitude to the young people of India and ‘cockroaches’ who have got this going.”

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal also criticised the police action, saying that every time one thought Delhi Police “couldn’t hit new lows, it went lower”.

“Detaining and assaulting reporters from agencies, Malayalam journalists, independent bloggers and YouTubers, especially women, to hide your own crimes, is completely unforgivable,” he said.

Venugopal accused Delhi Police of turning “the entire city into a torture chamber where innocent citizens exercising their fundamental rights are being chased, thrashed and detained”.

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He alleged that vigilante groups aligned with the ruling party were being allowed to assault protesters under police protection.

The planned meeting with the CJI follows a meeting between INDIA bloc MPs and President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. After the meeting, Gandhi had said the President did not deny the Opposition’s allegations of “vote chori” and irregularities in the EC’s handling of the SIR.

Before meeting the President, INDIA bloc MPs had staged protests in Delhi on consecutive days demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.