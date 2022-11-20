Delhi Cong’s ex-MP and Purvanchali face Mahabal joins AAP ahead of MCD polls

Former Congress MP from West Delhi Mahabal Mishra joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

A prominent leader of the Purvanchali community in Delhi, Mahabal’s move came in the run-up to the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which the BJP has been ruling for 15 years.

Mahabal, who won his first election as an MCD councillor in 1997, had been a senior Delhi Congress leader, who enjoyed support of the migrant Purvanchali community in West Delhi, especially in and around Dwarka.

He was, however, suspended from the Congress for alleged anti-party activities ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, when his son Vinay Mishra contested from the Dwarka constituency as the AAP candidate. The Congress had charged him with allegedly helping his son in his campaign. The then Dwarka MLA from the AAP, Adarsh Shastri, had defected to the Congress, but lost to Vinay in the election.

Mahabal, 69, hails from Madhubani district in Bihar. According to political observers, almost a third of Delhi’s population at present comprises of Purvanchalis.

After inducting Mahabal into its fold, the AAP expects a boost in the party’s support from the Purvanchali community. Over the years, the number of Purvanchali people who have migrated to Delhi from eastern UP and Bihar has been rising.

Kejriwal tweeted: “I welcome Shri Mahabal Mishra, who is popular in Delhi among the Purvanchali community, in Aam Aadmi Party. We will take the country forward and use his experience with the people.”

His son said Mahabal was angry with him when he joined the AAP in 2020. “Papa got very angry when I joined AAP and I had then told him that this is the people’s party, they have a vision, one day you will have to join as well. And father joined AAP in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal ji and Manish Sisodia ji. Welcome, father. All I have learnt has been from him. I have learnt to fight for the rights of people and will continue learning. We have worked for people and will do so with twice the speed now. AAP is a family where learning from our parents and working is our main responsibility,” Vinay tweeted.

It remains to be seen how effective Mahabal’s influence among Purvanchalis would be in coming days. He had won the 2009 Lok Sabha polls from West Delhi, but lost in the 2014 and the 2019 polls, when all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital were bagged by the BJP.

The Congress’s support base too shrunk significantly in Delhi over the years, with the party failing to win a single seat in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls. The party’s performance in the 2017 MCD polls was better with a 20% vote share, but it still came third behind the BJP and the AAP.