SC order a slap in the face, Delhi BJP leaders question strategy of blocking Mayor election

“I can’t tell you what it is at the moment, but we have something. Let the Opposition go to court; this needs to be settled once and for all,” a senior Delhi BJP leader, just out of a meeting to discuss the party’s strategy for the “internal” Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls and headed into another, had said on the evening of February 6 – following the third consecutive adjournment of the civic body’s “first meeting” in two months.

Less than a fortnight later, the party’s stated objective of correcting the “historical wrong” — of no voting rights for aldermen, ie, nominated members to the MCD House — having been brushed aside by the Supreme Court, resentment has given way to anger in the party ranks, as it wipes the egg off its face.

“We will assess the court’s order. From the beginning, we have been clear that we want elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor to take place as soon as possible. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was trying to stall the process since January, not us,” the same leader said, following the Supreme Court’s decision, upholding denial of voting rights for aldermen in the internal Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral elections on Friday.

A three-judge Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala of the Supreme Court, ruled that nominated members of the MCD cannot vote in the elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor or Standing Committee members.

It also directed that the notification for the election of the Mayor be issued within 24 hours. Following the election, the Bench ruled, the Mayor will preside over the election of the Deputy Mayor and members of the Standing Committee.

According to insiders, a section of the party was dead against the BJP’s strategy, which was based on the opinion of Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and backed by “old party hands”. They argued that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, should be used to convince the apex court that restrictions on voting rights for nominated members did not apply to the “first meeting” of the House — when the internal elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor take place — and only to subsequent meetings related to the transaction of its business.

This coterie, according to sources, was “more than convinced” that voting rights for nominated members in the mayoral and deputy mayoral polls were a natural progression of any voting rights for the nominated aldermen – which, subject to conditions, the latter have already been granted, following adjudication by the Delhi High Court in the Onika Malhotra case.

Till 2015, nominated members had no voting rights in the MCD House, nor in its ward committees, representing each of the 12 civic zones the city is divided into. Challenged by Congress alderman Malhotra, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court had ruled that “the petitioners being constituent members of ward committees, can participate and vote in any meeting of the respective ward’s committee”.

On December 30 last year, a week before the MCD House was scheduled to convene for its “first sitting”, the Delhi BJP got hold of ASG Sanjay Jain’s opinion on the MCD, and saw “a very good possibility” of securing voting rights for aldermen.

According to Section 35 (1) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the Corporation “at its first meeting in each year” elects one of its members to be “the Chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another to be Deputy Mayor of the Corporation”.

The ASG’s opinion was mainly to the effect that a bar on voting rights for nominated members applied only to subsequent meetings of the MCD House and not the first meeting. The apex court, however, was not convinced of this at Friday’s hearing.

“It was only the old guard of senior Delhi unit office-bearers who were in favour of allowing the matter to linger in court, while most others wanted the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to get elected, so that the AAP, which has majority in the House, could be confronted for the failures of its government in Delhi on the Floor as soon as possible,” a Delhi BJP leader complained.

Following the Supreme Court order, which immediately triggered a huddle in the party’s state unit, the chorus for accountability to be fixed and for the heads of office-bearers pushing the strategy to roll, has gathered pace.

Sources said the party’s core objective now was to ensure that its councillors did not jump ship, so that it could at least take control of the all-important executive wing of the MCD, the Standing Committee.

“Let them choose the Mayor and Deputy Mayor; we will corner the AAP government in Delhi on the floor of the MCD, and question the foundation of their popularity on the basis of freebies,” a senior BJP leader said.

“Since we will be a formidable Opposition given our numbers, we will let the AAP do what they do for a few months and then question their failures when it comes to civic services, by connecting it with the failures of the AAP government in Delhi. We will take these issues to the streets, if we aren’t allowed to raise them in the House,” the leader added.

The challenge of the Standing Committee, however, still remains. While the Mayor is the nominal head of the civic body, it is the 18-member Standing Committee which has executive powers. The Committee has a chairperson and a deputy chairperson elected from among its members.

Having a clear majority in the Committee is crucial for any political party to have control over the policy and financial decisions of the Corporation. Six members of the committee are elected in the MCD House directly after the mayoral elections.

The formula followed is a preferential system in which the councillor getting the first 36 votes wins and the remaining 12 members are chosen by Ward Committees.

The AAP has expressed apprehension that the BJP will be able to win at least half of the 18 Standing Committee seats in case the Congress abstains from voting for the six members. The worst case scenario for the party is BJP managing 10 out of 18 seats in the Standing Committee.

“All that remains for the state unit to do now is to let the AAP get the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts and keep its own flock of 104 councillors together, so that we get control of the Standing Committee,” a leader said.