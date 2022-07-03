Delectable spread of Telangana cuisine greets BJP leaders in Hyderabad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from different parts of the country who have been camping in Hyderabad for the last two days for the party’s national executive committee meeting at the Novotel Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), were treated to a sumptuous spread of exclusive Telangana cuisine from the hinterland.

Even as delegates attending the two-day event have been enjoying five-star hospitality, the Telangana BJP has chosen to introduce them to special Telangana dishes. The state BJP unit decided to forgo the five-star menu and, instead, opted for pure Telangana cuisine prepared by chefs from the heart of the state known for its distinct dishes. “It was decided to introduce the rich variety of Telangana cuisine to our guests. This was the perfect time to showcase the food culture and traditions of Telangana to guests who have come from all over India,” said party national executive member N Ramachander Rao.

Over 200 dignitaries were treated to a sumptuous spread of unique dishes at the HICC under master chef Goolla Yadamma of Gudatipalli village in Siddipet district. A six-member team led by Yadamma was involved in preparing as many as 50 different types of dishes for BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, besides Union ministers, chief ministers of several states and executive members.

The main course of the menu includes tomato-beans curry, aloo kurma (potato gravy), bagara baingan (spicy brinjal), ivy gourd-coconut fry, okra-cashew and groundnut fry, ridge gourd fry with meal maker flakes, methi-moong dal fry, mango dal, biryani, pulihora, pudina rice, curd rice, gongura (sorrel leaves) pickle, cucumber chutney, tomato chutney and bottle gourd chutney. The spread of sweets includes parawannam made of jaggery, seviya pudding, sweet puran polis and ariselu. Similarly, snacks included gaarelu (a type of vada) made of moong dal, sakinaalu, makka gudaalu and sarva pindi with various chutneys including those made of tomato, groundnut, coconut and chillies.

State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who engaged Yadamma, took care of the menu, keeping in view the tastes of leaders hailing from different parts of the country. Apart from the grand lunch, even snacks, sweets as well as desserts have been prepared exclusively in Telangana style.