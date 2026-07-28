‘Defender of rapists…filthiest type of man’: The Gandhis vs Pralhad Joshi

A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remarks about new Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, which led Speaker Om Birla to assure the riled-up Treasury Benches that the comments would be expunged from the records. After Joshi raised objections and asked Priyanka to authenticate her claims, Birla requested MPs to verify their comments before speaking.

As the Treasury Benches rose in protest against the remarks, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi rushed out of the House and returned with a sheet of paper. He handed it over to Priyanka even as Congress MPs rushed towards the Well and senior MPs from the ruling alliance went into a snap huddle, followed by demands that the Wayanad MP apologise.

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The proof, Priyanka said in response, was an article that she said could be used to authenticate her comments. The Speaker then intervened, asking MPs on both sides of the aisle to concentrate on the anti-paper leak Bill instead.

Later, the LoP, with Priyanka by his side, addressed reporters outside the House. The new Education Minister was a “defender of rapists”, he alleged.

“As the Education Minister of India, the BJP puts a man who is a defender of rapists. That is the filthiest type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India today. It’s a strange reaction from the PM. There are so many people in his Cabinet; he could have chosen any one of them. But he chooses a person who protects rapists,” said Gandhi.

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In October 2022, breaking the Centre’s silence on the premature release of 11 men serving life sentences in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gangrape case, Joshi, then the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, said it was done “as per the legal provision”.

“Whatever is done is as per the legal provision. After one spends required time in jail, there is a provision to get free. In this case, that provision, which is absolutely legal, has been done,” Joshi had told The Indian Express at the time.

The remarks came a day after His remarks came a day after the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that it had decided to release the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as they had “completed 14 years and above in prison… their behaviour was found to be good” and the Centre had also “conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval”. Joshi was the first Union Minister to speak on the matter.