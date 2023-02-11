scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
‘World-famous for Antodaya’, ‘inspiration for patriots’, ‘a striver for equality’: BJP remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya

"Inspired by his vision, we are working round the clock to ensure the fruits of development reach the marginalised and the downtrodden," PM Modi wrote.

deendayal upadhyayaAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote that Jan Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's death anniversary is observed as 'Samarpan Divas'. (File)

Jan Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya was hailed as “an icon of social progress” and lauded for his “attempts to help the poor” by BJP leaders on the occasion of his death anniversary Saturday.

In his tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “We will never forget his efforts for national progress and serving the poor. Inspired by his vision, we are working round the clock to ensure the fruits of development reach the marginalised and the downtrodden.”

Ajay Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism and BJP MP from Uttarakhand, said, “Hundreds of salutes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, a fierce nationalist, excellent organizer and inspiration for crores of patriots, on his death anniversary.” He also posted a quote of Upadhyaya’s on India’s diversity: “Unity in diversity and expression of unity in various forms are embedded in the ideology of Indian culture”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering at Lucknow to pay tribute to Upadhyaya. He called the late leader a “victim of conspiracy” after Independence, referring to the mystery surrounding his death. Adityanath said Upadhyaya’s idea of ‘Antyodaya’ (meaning the upliftment of the most downtrodden in society) was now famous “the world over”.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote that Upadhyaya’s death anniversary is observed as ‘Samarpan Divas’. “A founding father of our party, Pandit ji was an inspiration for all with his ideology of ‘Integral Humanism'”, he added. Sarma also shared a video of Modi talking about Upadhyaya.

Pramod Sawant, the Goa CM, also made note of ‘Antyodaya’ in his tribute. “My humble tributes to Pandit #DeendayalUpadhyay ji on his Punyatithi. He inspirational vision of ‘Antodaya’ is revered and our guiding principles of Governance,” he wrote.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote, “Salute to our inspiration, Pandit Dindayalji, a strong thinker who gave the basic mantra of the welfare of the last human being in the society through integrated human philosophy.” In a separate tweet, he posted a tribute video as well.

Various leaders of the Delhi BJP got together to pay tribute to Upadhyaya. “We celebrate the death anniversary of the one who gave the mantra of Antyodaya to BJP,” North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari wrote.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 18:41 IST
