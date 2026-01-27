Decode Politics: Why Stalin has framed DMK vs NDA poll fight as ‘Aryan-Dravidian battle’

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls barely a few months away, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin used the occasion of Tamil Language Martyrs’ Remembrance Day to turn his party’s key ideological line into a poll slogan, casting the upcoming election not just as a political fight but also a civilisational contest.

“The 2026 election is yet another battle in the Aryan-Dravidian war. Forces attempting to destroy Tamil tradition, and those acting as their collaborators, will be wiped out in the battlefield,” Stalin said at a DMK rally in Kancheepuram Sunday.

Advertisement

His phrasing was deliberate. By using the Dravidian movement’s foundational vocabulary – language, pride, cultural “invasion”, Delhi’s “dominance” – Stalin sought to connect the election with the long arc of Tamil Nadu’s historic resistance to “Hindi imposition” and “northern political hegemony”.

How Dravidian memory was rekindled?

Earlier in the day, dressed in black, Stalin offered floral tributes at the memorials of anti-Hindi martyrs Thalamuthu and Natarajan, and inaugurated their life-size statues at the Thalamuthu-Natarajan Building complex in Chennai. The ceremonies, attended by his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leaders and ministers, marked the annual remembrance of those who died in the course of the 1938–39 anti-Hindi agitations.

The memorial event turned into an urgent political platform for Stalin as he asked, “How will cowards who run away and hide at the mere mention of the CBI and the ED protect the interests of Tamil Nadu?”

Advertisement

Why NDA, central agencies came under fire?

Slamming Delhi’s ‘pressure politics’, Stalin attacked both the BJP-led Centre and his state rivals like the AIADMK. “Are we cowards who would bow down at the mention of CBI and ED. The Dravidian family will not be intimidated by your scare tactics,” he said, adding that “Tamil Nadu will not bow down to Delhi’s hegemony.”

The CM’s remarks come amid repeated communications from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Tamil Nadu police over corruption allegations against senior DMK leader K N Nehru as part of probes which the party has dubbed as “Delhi’s pressure tactics”.

Stalin doubled down on his attack, saying “If you think you can intimidate the DMK with the help of investigation agencies functioning as the BJP’s mercenaries, our party will face it with the support of the people. We will not bend. We will continue the 2,000-year-old battle to save Tamil soil, language, and pride.”

Why Modi was targeted?

Stalin went after Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attempts to rebuild the NDA in the state through an alliance with the AIADMK.

“Palaniswami (AIADMK chief) has not won a single election since 2019 and is famously known as someone who lost 10 elections. With such a losing team, how do you (Modi) think you can defeat our ideologically strong alliance?” the CM asked.

“Modi says an NDA govt, and not an AIADMK govt, will make Tamil Nadu grow. But Tamil Nadu has already grown and continues to grow every day,” he said.

He also warned the Centre against “stoking tensions”, saying “If you try to create chaos, it will not succeed. It is unfortunate that some are trying to disrupt peace in Tamil Nadu. It does not befit a person of Modi’s stature to do so.”

The CM used data to counter the PM’s allegation of drug menace in the state, saying drug seizures had largely occurred in the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra. “Preventing drug trafficking is the responsibility of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister – it is not Stalin’s duty,” he said.

Opening the NDA’s campaign in the state last Friday, when he addressed a rally near Chennai, Modi launched a blistering attack on the DMK, accusing it of corruption, family rule, poor law and order and “insulting” the judiciary, as he sought to frame the coming contest as a referendum on governance.

The PM accused the Stalin government of allegedly pandering to criminals. “DMK govt has pledged our youth into the hands of the drug mafia,” he said, adding that women no longer felt safe in the state.

Why DMK has invoked identity politics?

Politically, Stalin’s speech fits into a familiar DMK template – revive the language struggle, invoke martyrs, position Delhi as an “aggressor”, and cast the BJP-AIADMK combine as “collaborators”.

With the election round the corner, the DMK’s bid has gained an urgency. Stalin is no longer speaking as an incumbent defending merely his governance record – he is projecting his party as a “custodian” of Tamil identity. In that narrative, the 2026 election is not just about seats. It has become, as he put it, an Aryan-Dravidian battleground.