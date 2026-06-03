Decode Politics: What is ‘Know BJP’ campaign, under which Nitin Nabin met Nepal’s ruling party chief

As Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chief and former Deputy Prime Minister Rabindra Mishra-led delegation held talks with BJP president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi on Tuesday under the BJP’s “Know BJP” initiative, the interaction marked the latest in a series of outreach engagements through which the ruling party seeks to familiarise foreign political leaders and diplomats with its organisational structure, ideology and governance model.

The RSP delegation’s visit also comes amid renewed attention on India-Nepal ties following recent remarks by Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah on the long-running disagreements over the disputed territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

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Shah had said that territorial encroachments between the two countries were “not one-sided” and that Nepal too had occupied Indian land in some places, while reiterating Kathmandu’s claim over the disputed areas.

What is the ‘Know BJP’ initiative?

The “Know BJP” campaign was launched on the BJP’s 42nd Foundation Day on April 6, 2022. It centres on two-way outreach between the party and foreign delegates, including representatives of political parties from other countries, diplomats, and heads of missions visiting or posted in India.

According to the BJP, the initiative is aimed at helping the international community understand “what it takes to be the world’s largest political party” and how it functions while discharging its responsibilities in government and organisation.

What happens under the initiative?

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Launched towards the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, the outreach programme is overseen by the BJP’s foreign affairs department, or Videsh Vibhag, headed by Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Party functionaries say the department accommodates both requests from foreign delegations and invitations extended by the BJP. A typical interaction features presentations on the party’s ideology, its organisational journey since 1951, its rise to political prominence, and its emphasis on antyodaya — the upliftment of the most disadvantaged sections of society.

The presentations are followed by a discussion on the BJP’s functioning and a question-and-answer session with the party president and senior leaders.

When was the first interaction held?

The first interaction under the initiative was led by then BJP national president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda on April 6, 2022, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. It was attended by heads of missions from 13 countries, including the European Union.

The second phase was held on May 16, 2022, and the third on June 4, 2022. Nadda continued to lead similar interactions through 2023.

While not formally part of the “Know BJP” programme, a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited the BJP headquarters and the RSS headquarters earlier this year. Discussions reportedly focused on enhancing inter-party communication between the BJP and the CPC.

How many such interactions has Nabin held?

Nitin Nabin’s first interaction under the initiative was held on May 26 with heads of missions from 12 countries. This was followed by his meeting on Tuesday with a delegation from Nepal’s RSP, making it the second “Know BJP” engagement under his presidency, where grassroots-level engagement, participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process and the “potential of Gen-Z in politics” were among several issues that are said to have come up for discussion.