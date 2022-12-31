A decade later, Kanimozhi’s pet cultural fest set to make comeback

A dormant cultural festival, considered a pet project of DMK MP Kanimozhi, is all set to return in the new year to Chennai, this time as a full-fledged government event.

The series of cultural events under the ‘Chennai Sangamam’ umbrella will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 13.

The move is being seen as significant, given that the elevation of Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi to the state cabinet has sparked discussions about Kanimozhi’s standing within the ruling DMK.

Another aspect that makes the return of Chennai Sangamam significant is the government’s decision to recognise the name itself. The state government, in its first year, had organised similar events but named the fest ‘Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’ (which translates, roughly, to ‘our town’s festival’) instead of ‘sangamam’ (which means ‘confluence’).

Tamil Nadu Culture Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the state will host a month-long series of art and cultural events. He stated that Kanimozhi will be in charge of all cultural, literary, and artistic events across the state, including ‘Chennai Sangamam’.

Kanimozhi, who is a poet and Stalin’s stepsister, is seen as carrying the literary legacy of her late father and former chief minister, M Karunanidhi.

Kanimozhi said Sangamam events will be held from January 14 at 16 locations in the city, primarily parks, in the evenings. She said local music bands and Carnatic concerts will also be organised. A total of 800 artists from various parts of the state will perform local art forms.

The announcement of Chennai Sangamam comes amid the lining up of a number of similar cultural and literary events, with a strong flavour of Dravidian ideology and Tamil pride.

When asked about the return of Sangamam after a decade amid Karunanidhi’s absence, Kanimozhi said: “CM Stalin organises these events in the same spirit (as Karunanidhi). Previously, it was organised by a NGO with the support of the government. This time, it is being organised by the government itself; it has become a government event now, which means it will happen every year.”

Tamil Maiyam, an organisation with which Kanimozhi had a close association, had launched Chennai Sangamam in 2007. With support from the then DMK government and other corporate sources, the festival rose to popularity over the next few years until it became embroiled in controversies around the time that the DMK, which was a member of the UPA, began facing major corruption charges and was defeated in 2011 Assembly polls.

A senior DMK leader, requesting anonymity, said bringing back Chennai Sangamam was a “conscious decision”.

“It is a confluence of Tamil pride, culture, traditional as well as very local art forms besides food and literature. When we used to organise it a decade ago, it had an unprecedented reception from common people. Why should we leave the brand name ‘Chennai Sangamam’ and find a new name? DMK has both the brand name and the brand ambassador, Kanimozhi,” the leader said.