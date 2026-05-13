Deadlifts, animal rescue, F1 races: Prateek Yadav and his many interests

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav and the step-brother of the party’s current chief Akhilesh Yadav, died this morning. The 38-year-old was rushed to the hospital after sudden health issues, but could not be saved.

Doctors have said the post-mortem will establish what led to the sudden deterioration in Prateek’s health condition.

Advertisement

A fitness enthusiast and animal lover, Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana. While he stayed away from active politics, his wife, Aparna Yadav, is a BJP leader and the vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission. The couple has two daughters.

Prateek Yadav completed an undergraduate degree in Commerce from Lucknow University before pursuing an MBA in the UK. Once back, he founded the Iron-Core Fit gymnasium in Lucknow. He was also associated with Jeev Aashraya Foundation, an NGO that works for animal rescue and rehabilitation.

From deadlifting to driving

Prateek Yadav’s Instagram profile has photos of him working out and deadlifting. He was also a driving enthusiast and had recently shared visuals of driving a Formula 1 car. Many of the photos show him with animals. Other posts include photos with his wife and children during vacations.

A fallout, then a patch-up

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Prateek Yadav triggered a social media buzz after he accused his wife of ruining his ties with his family and said he would seek a divorce from her. A week later, Prateek posted another video on Instagram and announced a reconciliation.

“On January 19, I had a serious dispute with my wife, Aparna, following which I made two posts on social media. However, the matter has now been resolved mutually after discussions, and there is no longer any dispute between us,” he said, adding. “Haters, go to hell.” Aparna, some reports have said, was not in Lucknow when Prateek was hospitalised.

What Akhilesh Yadav said

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has described Prateek Yadav’s death as “extremely saddening” and said he was hardworking and health-conscious. Akhilesh rushed to the hospital after hearing the shocking news. “He was a very good young man who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work. Sadly, he is no longer among us,” he said.

Akhilesh said people sometimes become distressed due to financial strains and business losses. It is not yet known whether Prateek Yadav was worried due to any financial issues.