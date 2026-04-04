Days before gherao, judicial officers wrote to Malda DM, flagged fear of security breach

Days before they were gheraoed inside the office of the Kaliachak-II Block Development Officer (BDO) in Malda, four of the seven judicial officers engaged in adjudicating electoral rolls for the Mothabari constituency ahead of the West Bengal polls had flagged security concerns to the District Magistrate — and sought relocation of their office, The Indian Express has learnt.

In a letter dated March 23, addressed to District Magistrate Rajanvir Singh Kapoor and routed through the district judge, the officers said that with publication of the supplementary voters’ list approaching, the environment at the BDO office was becoming “increasingly sensitive”.

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They expressed fears of a “breach of security” by “disgruntled local elements” whose names had been deleted in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Also Read | NIA team reaches Malda to investigate gherao of judicial officers engaged in SIR

SIR adjudication documents being shifted to a hotel in Malda town where judicial officers are now stationed, Friday. (Credit: Partha Paul) SIR adjudication documents being shifted to a hotel in Malda town where judicial officers are now stationed, Friday. (Credit: Partha Paul)

On the night of April 1, hundreds of protesters blocked both gates of the Kaliachak-II BDO office, holding judicial officers and staff confined for hours before they were rescued after midnight. Protesters also blocked NH-12 at Mothabari, Sujapur and Kaliachak, as well as several village roads through the night.

On April 2, the Supreme Court slammed the West Bengal administration over the violence and ordered a probe by the CBI or NIA into the incident. The Election Commission (EC) subsequently handed over the probe to the NIA.

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Following the gherao, sources said, at least three hotels in Malda town have been converted into office-cum-residential facilities for the judicial officers.

In their March 23 letter, the officers had also highlighted infrastructural shortcomings at the Kaliachak-II office, citing inadequate workspace, and “lack of adequate and hygienic washroom facilities”, especially for the three women among the seven officers.

Pointing out that five of the officers were residing in Malda town, about 54 km away, they said the daily commute of nearly two hours was exhausting and resulted in a drain on public resources due to the need for security escorts and pilot vehicles. They requested that their workplace be shifted to the town, preferably within or near the District Magistrate’s office.

SIR adjudication documents being shifted to a hotel in Malda town where judicial officers are now stationed, Friday. (Credit: Partha Paul) SIR adjudication documents being shifted to a hotel in Malda town where judicial officers are now stationed, Friday. (Credit: Partha Paul)

DM Rajanvir Singh Kapoor did not respond to requests from The Indian Express for comment on the letter.

When contacted, Special Observer N K Mishra said: “They (the judicial officers) have been provided adequate security. But that day, the question was not only of their personal security because a huge mass had blocked two gates of the BDO office. The administration should have reacted promptly but was delayed. We are looking into that. All judicial officers have been relocated to Malda town. Where they were residing, they are doing adjudication from there. They have been provided adequate security with CAPF wherever they are presently residing, be it hotel or rented houses.”

Additional Director General of Police (North Bengal) K Jayaraman acknowledged the delay in rescue operations during the gherao. “The protest was peaceful. We thought we would rescue them in the afternoon when the officers finish their work, but that was delayed and they were rescued after midnight. We are submitting a report on this,” he said.

Responding to concerns about inadequate security, Jayaraman said, “It’s not that there weren’t enough security measures. They were stuck, scared, so they said that. But their rescue was delayed. We are looking into why that was delayed.”

According to the officer, 19 cases have been registered in Malda district in connection with the incident and 36 persons have been arrested. “The security of each judicial official was ensured. Initially, we were not using CAPF, but now they have been given CAPF security. They are working either from their residences or other private facilities,” he said.

During a visit by The Indian Express to one of the hotels being used as an office, on K J Sanyal Road in Malda town, central forces were seen guarding the entry and exit points, with another team stationed near the reception area.

A senior district official said, “The administration has shifted judicial officers from Kaliachowk-I, Kaliachowk-II, English Bazar and other blocks to these hotels. After the incident in Kaliachowk, we have withdrawn all judicial officers from BDO offices in sensitive zones for security reasons. Now the hotel rooms function as adjudication offices.”

Mohammed Asif Rehman, a booth-level officer (BLO) in Kaliachak-I, said, “Adjudication papers are brought from the BDO offices to the hotel in the morning and returned in the evening. I live in Jalalpur and travel to this hotel in Malda town daily. Since adjudication is ongoing, documents are often required and we are providing them. The situation is tense.”

Mohsin Ali Khan, a BLO in English Bazar, said: “There are over 200 adjudication cases in my booth. Whenever documents are needed, I bring them to the officers.” Another BLO, Mujibar Alam, said some officers rely on them “to understand documents that are in Bengali”.