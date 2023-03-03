Day after poll results in Tripura, at least 50 incidents of violence recorded in state; section 144 clamped in 2 districts

A day after the Tripura Assembly election results gave a clear mandate to the BJP, scattered incidents of violence rocked different parts of the state, including the suburbs of the state’s capital, Agartala city.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, sources in the police headquarters said, “Some sporadic incidents of minor altercation between political groups have been reported from Sepahijala, Khowai, Unakoti and West Tripura district. Based on complaints lodged, four cases have been registered so far. In connection with these incidents, 22 persons were detained. Patrolling has been intensified in the affected areas and peace meetings have been held with all political parties.”

However, another officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said at least 50 incidents of violence have occurred in different parts of the state till Thursday evening and more afterwards. Around seven persons were injured till latest reports, some of whom were rushed to Agartala for treatment, he said.

In these incidents, supporters of both the BJP, which won the elections with a majority on its own, and that of the Opposition Left Front and Congress and supporters of the TIPRA Motha party, which contested its first assembly election and won 13 seats, sustained injuries.

As a part of the steps to curb these incidents, the West Tripura district administration has imposed restrictions on public movement under section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and order, peace and tranquillity in the affected areas.

The Neerja Chowdhury Column | Modi push vs Rahul disconnect: Before the wipeout in North-East, how Congress blew it in Raipur

An order issued by West Tripura District Magistrate Debapriya Bardhan read, “…it is apprehended that there is every possibility of illegal assembly, breach of peace and public tranquillity by anti-social and criminal elements in various areas of West Tripura district which may disrupt peaceful atmosphere in the district…there is urgent need to issue Prohibitory Order to prevent disturbance of public tranquillity otherwise there may be deterioration of law and order.”

The order restrained assembly of five or more persons with or without weapons like lathis, sticks, rods, bamboo, stones etc and prohibited movement of two or more motorcycles or cars without necessary permissions and said the prohibitory order will be in force from 6 pm Friday till 6 am Saturday. Anyone violating the order would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the IPC.

Advertisement

Similar orders were imposed in Dhalai district, where incidents of violence were reported, right from the counting hours.

Dhalai Police later issued a statement saying, “On March 2, an incident of clash among BJP and TIPRA Motha supporters occurred during the ongoing process of vote counting to the Assembly election at SDM office Longtrai valley. The unruly mob turned violent attacking each other. Owing to timely intervention of police and other security forces the situation was brought under control. A specific case has been registered in this connection and investigation is in progress.”

Sourav Roy Barman writes | North-east election results: A rise and rise story

Among the major incidents, an attack on BJP supporters took place at Bholananda Palli area under New Capital Complex Police Station, which is close to the high security state secretariat and assembly buildings. At least three persons were severely injured and are now under treatment at the trauma care centre of Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital in Agartala.

Advertisement

Tripura Police tweeted about the incident and wrote, “In the alleged assault on some BJP supporters at Bholananda Palli under NCC Police Station yesterday, Police registered a specific case and arrested 2 prime FIR named accused persons. Investigation is in progress”.

In Bishalgarh of Sepahijala district, Kartik Debnath, a BJP supporter, was allegedly attacked and he sustained cut injuries from a sharp weapon on his hands and abdomen. He was later rushed to the local hospital.

A member of Debnath’s family said, “CPI(M) supporters attacked us because we are BJP supporters but the police came and arrested one of our relatives instead. Four of us were injured.”

At Charilam, several people said they support the BJP and are fleeing their homes in the face of severe attacks mounted by supporters of the TIPRA Motha party after Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma who was BJP’s candidate in the seat, lost the election. Reports of Congress supporters being attacked also came in; some said their valuables were stolen.

Purnima Saha, a student of Class 9, said CPI(M) and Congress-backed goons attacked their house and damaged the building. “We spent the night in panic,” she told the media.

Advertisement

Violence was also reported from South Brajapur and Kanaibari villages of Sepahijala district where Congress supporters were allegedly assaulted and their houses were attacked.

Kiran Bhakta, a housewife in her thirties, said, “My husband had joined a Left-Congress bike rally. After the results, some people came and said they wanted money from us. Someone dissuaded them and took them away for the time being, but in the evening, when there was a lot of hue and cry and shouting, my child got scared. I went to leave her at a relative’s place and after I returned, I saw my house was damaged.”

Advertisement

She said a team of at least 25 miscreants had come and attacked her house and upon trying to resist them, Kiran said she and her aunt were manhandled. She also alleged her jewels and valuables were stolen by the attackers “If nobody can do Opposition politics, why do they hold elections?” she said.

In Agartala, unidentified miscreants attacked an office of the CPI(M) motor worker trade union front – Tripura Motor Shramik Union (TMSU) and damaged it late in the night on Thursday.

Advertisement

TMSU general secretary Manik Saha said, “Results were announced yesterday (Thursday) and we have appealed to everyone for peace before and after the polls. We came today to see our furniture, the TV was looted and other possessions were damaged. This is very adverse for the spirit of democracy. We condemn it and demand strict punishment.”

Left supporters were attacked at Shantirbazaar assembly constituency in South Tripura where the BJP emerged victorious. CPI(M) supporter Goutam Dutta’s residence was set ablaze at Gardhang village in the area last night and while no casualty was reported, a half-walled tin shed house was burnt along with everything inside.

At Arabindanagar in Bishalgarh of Sepahijala district, a cow shed of one Kasem Miah was set ablaze while on the northern side of the state, Left supporters allegedly came under attack, especially at Kamalpur.

The Tripura Left Front Committee issued a statement Friday evening and said, “Ruling party supporters have tried to create unrest in different areas of the state, in counting halls and adjoining areas on the day of counting and after it. Opposition party supporters are being physically attacked, their houses are attacked and Opposition party offices are coming under attacks. This is not desired in any way. We hope the police and administration will take immediate measures to stop these”

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who resigned Friday from his post, visited the injured persons admitted at GBP Hospital and expressed strong discontent at the incidents and said Opposition party cadres were encouraged by the language and postures of their leaders who are “adat se majboor (compelled by habit)”.

“I came to know that incidents in Bishalgarh, Manu, Chawmanu, Barjala and Bamutia and many other areas where attacks were lashed out with murderous intent. I have asked the police not to spare anyone. Strict action must be taken and whoever is liable for these incidents must be detained and legal action should be taken. Nobody will be spared,” he said.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman earlier appealed to everyone to keep peace and said the Election Commission has held peace meetings everywhere, adequate security personnel were deployed on the ground and said he was hopeful violence would not escalate this time.

TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma was severely critical of the violence and appealed to the people to refrain from such incidents. He also blamed the “Left legacy of a culture of domination and intimidation”, which he said was passed on to other parties, even in states like West Bengal where Communists are not in power anymore. He said incidents of violence are most seen in places of poverty and alleged poor people are paid money to perpetrate violent attacks.