A daughter’s warm send-off, a son’s welcome, a party’s relief mark Lalu’s return

The RJD’s first family is enjoying its moment in the sun as a recuperating Lalu Prasad returns to India after 78 days from Singapore, following a kidney transplant. The party is hoping some of the warmth will also rub off on the Mahagathbandhan’s first mega public meeting, planned in Purnea on February 25, to mark the beginning of its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The RJD supremo’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, who donated the kidney for Lalu, tweeted the news of his return in Hindi, adding: “… I am doing my duty as a daughter. I am sending my father amidst you after nursing him to health.” In another tweet, she shared a picture with Lalu, and a video of him getting carefully into a car, while quoting poet Rahat Indori: “Dua ka koi rang nahin hota, magar ye rang le aati hai (A prayer has no colour, but it breathes colour into one).”

दुआ का रंग नही होता,

मगर ये रंग ले आती है.. मन का विश्वास न टूटे हमारा

यहीं आस है आप लोगों से हमारा🙏 pic.twitter.com/SAUBt10Fp8 — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 11, 2023

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav welcomed him home, while complimenting Rohini for her “rare gesture”, calling it “a great example of sound family values”.

Rohini also wrote that Lalu needed to be careful about his health. “I request all of you with folded hands not to let the tap (prayers and efforts) of a daughter go waste. Please take care of the health of my father,” she said, adding that he had to guard against infection and hence be careful about whom he meets.

करबद्ध निवेदन है आप सबसे

बस इतनी विनती स्वीकार करें

एक बिटिया के तप को

ना जाने देना व्यर्थ कभी

मेरे पापा की सेहत का

ख्याल रखना आप लोग सभी..🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8zCaVHAioR — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 11, 2023

RJD leaders said that Lalu, who kept in touch with his support base over social media, would stay for now at the Delhi residence of his eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti to ensure proper medical follow-up, and that he can meet people after following basic protocol.

RJD national spokesperson Subodh Kumar told The Indian Express that the return of the party’s national president could not be better news for the party. “Lalu Prasad is an epitome of social justice and revolution. He is a trailblazer for the alienated and disadvantaged sections of society. His life is an example of grit and resilience… He is going to infuse fresh energy among the party cadre,” Kumar said, adding that even if Lalu’s physical appearances might be restricted, “his sheer presence is good enough to make his political rivals take note”.

Speaking about the Purnea meeting of the party, RJD state spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said: “We have chosen the same grounds from where Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked us questions some time back, to give him our reply. The Seemanchal area, comprising the (minority-concentrated) Lok Sabha seats of Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar, is an important venue to start our 2024 campaign. We will also tell the people how AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is the B-team of the BJP and that they should be wary of them both.”