Datia bypoll: Why a divided Congress has raced ahead of BJP in prestige battle

Congress has held an early lead, raising questions over the BJP's leadership transition and the enduring influence of former minister Narottam Mishra

Written by: Anand Mohan J
5 min readBhopalUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 02:36 PM IST
DatiaAccording to latest trends, Congress candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh secured a over a 6,500-vote lead, with seven rounds of counting remaining.
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The Datia by-election was never going to decide the fate of the Madhya Pradesh government but as counting progresses, it is emerging as an early political test for the BJP’s new state leadership. It has also shown an unexpectedly resilient performance by a Congress organisation that entered the contest carrying more baggage than confidence.

According to latest trends, Congress candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh secured a over a 6,500-vote lead, with seven rounds of counting remaining.

Few Opposition parties would have wanted to enter counting after suspending their own former MLA just 24 hours earlier.

Former Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti, whose disqualification after a bank fraud conviction necessitated the bypoll, was suspended by the Congress on Sunday after Singh accused him of working against the party.

Bankipur, Datia, Manjalpur By-Election Results Live Updates

Bharti had largely stayed away from campaigning and openly questioned the Congress’s campaign while also alleging that Singh had contested with BJP leader Narottam Mishra’s backing.

The Congress was also battling disappointment from ticket aspirants such as Awadhesh Nayak. Until the closing days of the campaign, the party was attempting to project unity. Yet, despite visible fractures, the Congress has remained ahead for most part of the counting, suggesting the election may have become less about the party’s unity and more about voter sentiment against sections of the BJP’s local organisation.

The Narottam Mishra factor

Perhaps no candidate has influenced this election more than the someone who never entered the contest.

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The BJP’s decision to deny a ticket to six-time MLA and former Home Minister Mishra fundamentally altered the election. Mishra spent months lobbying for the nomination and was widely believed to be preparing for a comeback before the party unexpectedly decided to go with first-timer Tiwari.

The decision triggered an unprecedented rebellion. Office-bearers resigned, Mishra’s supporters blocked highways and the protests turned violent, leaving several policemen injured. Mishra eventually appealed for calm and threw his weight behind Tiwari, campaigning extensively to prevent organisational damage. But the central question remained whether decades of personal loyalty built around Mishra could be transferred overnight to another candidate.

However, the BJP did not deny Mishra a ticket without reason.

Within the party there was growing concern that Mishra was facing anti-incumbency after his defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Party leaders privately acknowledged dissatisfaction among sections of local workers and criticism surrounding the political ecosystem built around him.

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The leadership also appeared keen to prevent another powerful regional centre from emerging while Chief Minister Mohan Yadav continues consolidating authority within the state BJP.

Tiwari, on the other hand, represented a clean organisational choice, a RSS leader with no factional baggage and acceptable caste arithmetic.

But replacing a dominant regional leader also meant asking thousands of booth-level workers whose politics revolved around Mishra to suddenly shift their loyalty to an unfamiliar face. That transition appears to have been more difficult than the BJP anticipated, party leaders acknowledged.

The two campaigns

Rarely has a by-election attracted such concentrated attention from the ruling party.

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CM Yadav campaigned aggressively. The newly appointed state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal treated it as his first organisational examination. Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, senior organisational leaders, ministers and legislators were deployed across the constituency. The BJP effectively converted a single-seat bypoll into a test of its organisational strength.

The Congress tried to run a hyper local campaign focussing on farmer distress over erratic rainfall, fertiliser shortages and unemployment among youth. Congress leaders said they deliberately built its campaign around local concerns while simultaneously attempting to exploit dissatisfaction within sections of the BJP organisation.

One of the more intriguing signals from the Datia bypoll lies in where voters turned out. While the overall polling stood at 71.44%, the constituency was sharply divided between urban and rural participation. Urban Datia recorded around 62% turnout, compared to nearly 78% in rural areas — a gap of about 16 percentage points.

Male turnout stood at 74.09%, while female turnout was 68.48%, a gap of more than 5.5 percentage points. This is significant because the BJP had hoped to consolidate women voters through its welfare programmes

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The Congress attempted to tap into these issues, building its campaign around farmers, OBC voters and local grievances, while arguing that dissatisfaction had built up against the BJP at the grassroots.

The BJP, on the other hand, countered with its welfare record, highlighting schemes such as the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and promising development under the double-engine government.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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