Datia bypoll: Why a divided Congress has raced ahead of BJP in prestige battle

According to latest trends, Congress candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh secured a over a 6,500-vote lead, with seven rounds of counting remaining.

The Datia by-election was never going to decide the fate of the Madhya Pradesh government but as counting progresses, it is emerging as an early political test for the BJP’s new state leadership. It has also shown an unexpectedly resilient performance by a Congress organisation that entered the contest carrying more baggage than confidence.

According to latest trends, Congress candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh secured a over a 6,500-vote lead, with seven rounds of counting remaining.

Few Opposition parties would have wanted to enter counting after suspending their own former MLA just 24 hours earlier.

Former Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti, whose disqualification after a bank fraud conviction necessitated the bypoll, was suspended by the Congress on Sunday after Singh accused him of working against the party.