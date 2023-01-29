Darjeeling Hills in ferment again as Bimal Gurung tries to revive Gorkhaland demand

A new political equation could be emerging in West Bengal’s hill politics after Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) leader and former Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chairman Bimal Gurung last Monday announced that his party was “withdrawing” as a signatory to the GTA agreement.

He also announced that he had floated a new party, the Bharatiya Gorkhaland Sangharsha Samiti (BGSS) and hinted that from February, the hills of West Bengal may once again witness agitation demanding a state of Gorkhaland.

As the head of the GJM, Gurung spearheaded the Gorkhaland agitation since 2007 before settling for the autonomous GTA in 2011.

The GTA was formed after Gurung’s GJM, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, and the Centre signed a tripartite agreement. Gurung headed the GTA from 2011 till 2017, a time when it received a special Rs 600-crore package from the Centre.

Gurung earlier led a popular agitation against Subash Ghisingh, the chief of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), which propelled him and his GJM to replace the GNLF as the pre-eminent political power in the Darjeeling hills.

During the early days of the Gorkhaland agitation in the 1980s, the GNLF under Ghisingh allegedly forced supporters and leaders of the then ruling party in the state, the CPI(M), to flee from the hills to Siliguri.

Once he wrested power, Gurung drove his one-time mentor Ghisingh away, even preventing the cremation of Ghisingh’s wife, Dhanmaya, in Darjeeling. Gurung was also accused of chasing Ajoy Edwards, who was then with the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), from the hills. The owner of Darjeeling’s iconic Glenary’s restaurant, Edwards eventually returned to the hills but kept facing threats till he launched his own political outfit, the Hamro Party, in 2021.

But before that, history was repeated in Darjeeling when, in 2017, Gurung was forced to flee from the hills. It was alleged that Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, who were once Gurung’s lieutenants before they formed a breakaway faction of the GJM to take control of the GTA, were behind ensuring that Gurung was not allowed to enter the hills. Gurung could only return to the hills in 2020 after aligning with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the meanwhile, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) chief Anit Thapa, who is aligned with the TMC, had become the chairperson of the GTA. Soon, this brought Thapa’s former close associate Binay Tamang and Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edwards together. Once sworn enemies, they now hope to take on the BGPM that is at the helm of the hills. Many observers have pointed out that in the past all three have tried to chase each other out of the hills whenever in power.

Since August 2022, Edwards, Gurung, and Tamang have been supporting each other at the GTA Sabha meetings, where they are all in the Opposition. The trio publicly came together after the BGPM started making attempts to topple the Darjeeling municipality, then controlled by the Hamro Party. The strongest endorsement for Gurung’s latest move have come from Edwards and Tamang.

Last Monday, Gurung said his party was “withdrawing” as a signatory to the GTA agreement. “We will write to the Centre and to the West Bengal government, stating that we are withdrawing from the agreement,” Gurung said.

He also declared the launch of a Morcha that will collectively agitate for Gorkhaland. The Morcha immediately organised a seminar in Kalimpong on Monday, which was attended by Edwards, Tamang and Rajen Mukhia, among others. The formation of a Samiti to spearhead the various statehood demands across the country was announced at the event. In the Samiti, nine leaders from different parts of the country will hold top positions. The names of the members of the Samiti will be announced on February 5. By February 9, these members will finalise the outline of the movement to demand separate states, including Gorkhaland. After that, they will hit the campaign trail in the hills.

“A nine-member committee — there could be additions to the number of members in it, later — will submit a roadmap by February 5, in which, we’ll chart our next course of action,” said Gurung.

“We wanted to be in the GTA, thinking that we could do much. However, it seems that the GTA is toothless,” said Edwards.

Edwards is a GTA Sabha member. His party has five other GTA Sabha members, but the leader did not clarify if they would resign from the hill body given their criticism.

Gurung, who in 2020 severed all ties with the BJP to join hands with the TMC, also sounded sympathetic to the BJP on Monday. “BJP MPs, from Jaswant Singh and S S Ahluwalia to Raju Bista, have all done their bit,” said Gurung.

Responding to the development, Anit Thapa accused the GJM of playing politics with the people of the hills and trying to disturb the peace of the region. He said, “Do not disturb hills in the name of Gorkhaland. A permanent solution is nothing but misguiding people.”

He further said, “We proved the majority in the Darjeeling municipality and won the municipality. Democracy has been restored in Darjeeling again. Our target is to develop hills. We are not focussing on separate statehood now.”