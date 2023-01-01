Darjeeling’s top leader Anit Thapa: ‘Bengal govt has to prove itself … everyone knows I am aligned with it’

Months after winning the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) elections, Anit Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) on Wednesday gained control of the Darjeeling Municipality in a trust vote. Thapa’s party received the backing of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) while councillors of the Hamro Party, which won the municipality polls last February, stayed away from the crucial floor test.

In a wide-ranging interview, Thapa talks to The Indian Express about the current state of politics in the Hills, what his demands to the Mamata Banerjee-led state government will be, and the future of the Gorkhaland demand.

After winning the GTA polls, the BGPM, under your leadership, has control of Darjeeling Municipality. What are your plans for the Hills and how will you achieve them?

Darjeeling is a place of natural beauty. Right now, solid waste management and sanitation are major issues. Most tourists think that Darjeeling is behind in cleanliness. The system, be it sewerage or the drinking water system, is from the British era and nothing new has happened. Our focus in Darjeeling will be on cleanliness, sanitation and safe drinking water without harming the environment. Both the government and the people of Darjeeling are equally responsible for the present unmanageable situation we are facing. At present, it is run unsystematically.

It will take time to put in place the systems that work. In GTA areas our top priority is bringing back the glory of education. Our priority right now is uplifting the primary education sector. Slowly, everything will be alright. It will take time. A good culture has started and we are definitely on the right path. It is not that everything will be done in my tenure. But at least someone has to start working on it right now.

The West Bengal government also has to prove itself. Everyone knows Anit Thapa is a government-aligned leader. Somebody aligned with the government won the votes (GTA polls). So, the government also has to think about Darjeeling in a positive way.

History has been made in Darjeeling that a government-aligned leader won the elections for the first time. I am directly connected to the government. So the government should give more importance to Darjeeling.

As a leader of the Hills what are your expectations from the government? Will you hold a meeting with Mamata Banerjee?

I have strong relations with the state government and the Chief Minister. We need a proper primary education system and a proper employment system. We do not have a School Service Commission (SSC), we need one here. We are a part of Bengal, we need the same system and facilities enjoyed by the people in the rest of Bengal. I am fighting for a proper system in the Hills. Since 1986, there has been a collapse of various systems in the Hills. There is a backlog (development) since 1986. The government is trying. But we all know there is no magic wand. We need to understand and move forward. I am planning to visit Kolkata in the first week of January.

What are your expectations from the Centre?

The Centre is not my subject matter. GTA is an administrative body that has to work through the state government. Yes, we make development schemes but we send schemes to the Centre through the state government. The Centre is the subject of Raju Bista (BJP Lok sabha MP from Darjeeling). He is also a Gorkha leader. He must fulfil the aspirations of the Gorkha community. He has sought votes on the issues of Gorkhaland and our tribal status. It is his responsibility. I did not seek votes in the name of Gorkhaland. I sought votes for systematic Hills and that I want to work with the state government for development. I do not want to be misguided.

You once fought for a separate state of Gorkhaland. Where do you stand now?

Gorkhaland is a dream project for all Gorkhas. But how long can we live in a world of dreams? This is a dream from 1986. I am not against Gorkhaland. But I don’t want to work living in a dream. I am here for practical politics. Earlier, leaders told us that we will get drinking water if Gorkhaland happens. Everything will happen if Gorkhaland is achieved. To date, we have not got Gorkhaland and we also do not have drinking water (piped drinking water for each household).

Since 1986, the leaders in Darjeeling have had differences with the state government. They have put forward to people the notion that Gorkhaland is more important than development. In every vote, even in college elections, the slogan has always been Gorkhaland. So, those who chanted the issue of Gorkhaland easily won elections. Leaders played with the emotions of the masses. Leaders played with the emotions of the people and what happened? We lost the glory of Darjeeling Hills.

Earlier, there was a great system of education in Darjeeling and people from outside used to come here to study. But it is finished now. We are the ones responsible. The system collapsed due to frequent agitations and bandhs and an anti-government and anti-Bengali mindset developed. It has taken much effort to bring back harmony here. People have started to understand this now.

I was part of the Gorkhaland agitation. Later I was in jail. But I realised that the leaders were fooling us. I have tried since 2017 to change this mentality of emotionally fooling our people. I am a practical leader. You will not see me giving speeches frequently. I believe in working. It took me five years to get majority votes and got good seats. We have to consolidate and unite the people further.

From a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader from Kurseong to breaking off from the party along with Binay Tamang, forming your outfit, and now at the helm of affairs in the Hills. How do you see your journey?

In 2007, I joined the GJM and participated in the movement. I later spent time in jail in 2013. Later, I realised that leaders are misusing us, misguiding us. They sent us to jail and they went for backdoor negotiations. I never lied and I don’t believe in lies. I am moving forward with my practical politics as long as I live. In the last five years, we have made Darjeeling a strike-free zone. Earlier, there were frequent strikes and those hurt the livelihoods of people. Now, Sikkim has 30 per cent tourists but Darjeeling has 100 per cent hotel occupancy even in the off-season. We are developing tourism and homestays. For instance, in one village in Sittong, Kurseong, 150 homestays were opened and are now operating. We are promoting homestays in rural areas so that the livelihood of the people improves and employment is generated.

The thought process of people has changed too. That is the main thing. People were thinking that earlier we were wrong. Now, slowly they are realising that we were and are on the right path. People have started to think practically. That is why I got the mandate in the Hills and I won (GTA polls). People have understood that Gorkhaland is a sentiment, which I respect too. But time and again leaders have fooled us using the sacred word. Now we have to move practically. People have realised that and that is why they elected me. I am an elected leader and not a nominated leader.

The issue (Gorkhaland) will come before the MP vote (Lok Sabha polls in 2024). There will be some gimmicks by the same leaders who time and again have fooled us. But this time the issue will not last, people have realised. No vote will happen on the issue of sentiments. Votes will be cast on the issue of development.

Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edrwads alleged horse-trading after BGPM took control of Darjeeling municipality. What do you have to say?

We did everything according to the Constitution but yet they (Hamro Party) spoke of bribery and corruption. It is normal for people of a political party to switch to another. This happens all over India and the world. These three leaders (Ajoy Edwards, GJM chief Bimal Gurung, and TMC leader Binay Tamang who is a GTA member) joined hands to thwart the process. But they could not stop us. They (Hamro councillors) wanted to come and join our party. We (BGPM councillors) were there. The other side did not come to the floor test. This is a legal system and everything has happened within the ambit of the law. They do not have any political base now.

Recently, Ajoy Edwards, Bimal Gurung and Binay Tamang were seen together protesting against the lack of democracy in the Hills. What do you have to say about it?

They aim to make us (BGPM) weak. I aim to develop the Hills. I do not want to waste my time and energy thinking about all this. They have completely lost their base. Their workers on the ground have shifted to us. I do not project myself as a high-profile leader, I never wanted to become a political leader. It is the masses who chose me. We are not in panic mode. Slowly, with a cool mind, we will have to work in the Hills

Binay Tamang distanced himself from the TMC and alleged corruption and lack of democracy in the Hills. What do you have to say about it?

I call him ‘daju (brother)’ and once he too was the chairman of the GTA. I am here trying to change this tradition of political mudslinging in the hills, I have never spoken wrong or will ever of my political predecessors or my current political contemporaries from the Opposition either in public or in private. So, I will not speak ill about anyone, be it Binay Tamang or Bimal Gurung. I have worked with them and I got an opportunity to learn from them. Why should I think ill of them?