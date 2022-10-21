To curb rebellion, Himachal BJP talks tough: immediate suspension, no ‘ghar wapasi’ for six years

With several of its leaders either filing nomination papers as an independent or announcing to contest as one after not finding their names in the candidate list announced for Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP Friday announced that those contesting against the official nominees will be thrown out of the party for six years.

The BJP has announced the candidates for all 68 seats, dropping 11 of its sitting MLAs, and swapping the seats of some others. The result: several leaders, including state Mahila Morcha general secretary Vandana Guleria, who is also the daughter of Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, resigned from the party. Meanwhile party’s media co-incharge from Mandi Sadar Praveen Sharma; former MLA KL Thakur, and a former Zila Parishad vice-president Naresh Darji filed their nomination as independent candidate in protest against being denied BJP ticket. Praveen Sharma will contest from Mandi Sadar, KL Thakur from Nalagarh, and Naresh Darji from Hamirpur.

With reports about disgruntled leaders holding rallies against the party trickling in, BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said they have a zero tolerance policy for those who are found to be causing damage to the party’s prospect of winning.

“If any leader is found to be contesting elections as an independent, they will not be accepted into the party for the six years. Instructions have been issued that workers found to be colluding against the party, will be suspended with immediate effect,” said Kashyap.

The state party chief’s remarks, however were in sharp contrast to what he had said a day earlier. On Thursday, Kashyap had said that the party leadership has reached out to the rebel leaders and “we will contest the election as an united team”.

There has been lot of heartburn in the ruling party over ticket distribution.

In Dharamsala, close to 200 supporters of MLA Vishal Naihariya resigned after BJP gave ticket to Rakesh Chaudhary, a party hopper who recently joined the saffron party after quitting Aam Aadmi Party, which he had joined after walking out of the Congress.

Advertisement

In Karsog, BJP has fielded new inductee Deep Ram Kapoor following which several Yuva Morcha office bearers resigned along with their supporters. In Aani, hundreds of BJP supporters in the presence of incumbent MLA Kishori Lal raised slogans against the party high command and resigned over poll ticket being given to Lokender Kumar.

In Shahpur, BJP Yuva Morcha office bearer Pankaj Kumar announced that he will contest as independent candidate. BJP has fielded minister Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur. MLA from Drang, Jawahar Thakur, too is upset over not getting the ticket.

BJP has fielded Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj from Kasumpati instead of his constituency Shimla Urban, leading to protests from his supporters. Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania has been given ticket from Fatehpur instead of Nurpur, which he currently represents in the Vidhan Sabha.