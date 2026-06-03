Crisis for Mamata Banerjee, expelled Trinamool MLA in Assembly flaunting ‘list’
This comes less than a month after the Trinamool Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the Bengal polls, and the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP came to power in the eastern state.
In what signals trouble for Mamata Banerjee, expelled Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Wednesday arrived at the West Bengal Assembly with a letter, claiming that a significant number of the party’s MLAs back him. Sources indicate that the rebel faction is courting as many as 59 MLAs – nearly three-fourth of the party’s 80 MLAs.
This comes less than a month after the Trinamool Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the Bengal polls, and the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP came to power in the eastern state.
A section of Trinamool’s MLAs have been conspicuous by their absence at party meetings over the past couple of weeks. Most were missing at the protest led by former Chief Minister and the party’s founder and chief Mamata Banerjee.
A section of Trinamool leaders have said the rebel group is trying to shore up its numbers to more than two-thirds of the Trinamool’s strength in the House so that a shift to the BJP does not attract provisions of the anti-defection law.
A senior Trinamool leader said, “Some MLAs are trying the ‘Maharashtra model’ in which Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of NCP broke the party and snatched the party’s name and symbol. Some MLAs are trying such a coup in the party.”