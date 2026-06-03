Crisis for Mamata Banerjee, expelled Trinamool MLA in Assembly flaunting ‘list’

In what signals trouble for Mamata Banerjee, expelled Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Wednesday arrived at the West Bengal Assembly with a letter, claiming that a significant number of the party’s MLAs back him. Sources indicate that the rebel faction is courting as many as 59 MLAs – nearly three-fourth of the party’s 80 MLAs.

This comes less than a month after the Trinamool Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the Bengal polls, and the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP came to power in the eastern state.