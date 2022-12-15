Ace criminal lawyer Majeed Memon: Ex-Pawar aide, who hailed Modi, calls Mamata a ‘tigress’

Noted criminal lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon, who had recently quit the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, has now joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC). His move marks the third political shift in Memon’s 23-year-old political career that started off with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 1999.

Born in a Memoni Muslim family in 1945 in the erstwhile Bombay state, Memon started off his career as a small-time lawyer. The key point in his legal career would come in 1993, when he represented the accused in cases pertaining to the Bombay blasts in 1993. On March 12 that year, a series of 12 bomb blasts in the city coordinated by terrorist Dawood Ibrahim killed 257 people.

He had also successfully represented music director Nadeem Saifee, part of the famous 1990s musician duo Nadeem-Shravan, in his extradition case relating to the murder of Gulshan Kumar, the founder of T-Series music company.

Memon is also known for his advocacy work and has strongly opposed the Prevention Of Terrorism Act (POTA) and the Terrorist And Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA).

His stint with politics began with the SP in 1999. That year, he had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai South Central seat. He eventually fell out with the SP after the party did not nominate him to the Rajya Sabha after assuring him of his nomination. He quit the SP in 2004 saying the “party had hurt him”.

Memon went on to join the NCP in 2006 and was seen as one of the few urban Muslim faces in the largely Maratha-centric party. Memon’s legal reputation is said to have drawn him closer to Sharad Pawar. He was finally rewarded with a Rajya Sabha seat in 2014, a post he had been seeking since he took the political plunge. He served as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice as well of the Consultative Committee on Ministry of Law and Justice during his stint as an MP.

However, the NCP did not give him a second Rajya Sabha tenure in 2020.

The first public sign that all was not well between Memon and the NCP came in the form of a tweet that he posted in March this year. Memon had then stated that the Opposition in India should introspect about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the country, adding that “there must have been some good work done by the PM which made him so popular amongst the masses.”

He took to Twitter again on November 24 to announce that he was resigning from the NCP after 16 years. Memon switched to the TMC on December 14, following which he referred to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “tigress”. “The voice of TMC’s leader, the tigress, is not just heard in West Bengal but across the country. She has challenged a party with money and muscle power. There is a law and order situation across the country, central agencies are being misused,” he said.

Memon survived an assassination attempt in July 2005 when two gunmen had shot him outside his residence. Gangster Ravi Pujari was reported to be behind it.

Seen as a leader who fights shy of the rough and tumble of politics, there has been a perception that Memon bagged the Rajya Sabha berth without having any significant support base within the Muslim community.

Memon’s sons run a legal firm. A member of his extended family is a corporator in Nashik.