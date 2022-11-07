Who gets the credit? Lahaul-Spiti BJP and Cong candidates fight over Atal Tunnel

A project that has changed the contours of the Lahaul-Spiti valley and has brought much-sought relief to the people living in the region, the Atal Tunnel has turned into a bone of contention between the BJP and the Congress in this Assembly constituency.

Candidates from both parties in the Lahaul-Spiti constituency are seeking credit for the construction of the tunnel, with the BJP invoking the role of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the present PM Narendra Modi, while the Congress stresses the involvement of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The 9.02 km-long tunnel, which is the longest in the world over an altitude of 10,000 feet, has cut down the road distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km, and reduced the travel time by around five hours. It has given all-year-round connectivity to residents of this valley, who otherwise remained cut off from the rest of the country for nearly six months, after snow blocked the road atop Rohtang Pass.

The tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020. The south portal of the tunnel is located around 25 km from Manali, while the north portal is located near village Teling, Sissu, in the Lahaul valley.

Speaking to The Indian Express in village Khangsar in Lahaul, the Congress candidate Ravi Thakur says it is wrong for the BJP to take the credit for the Atal Tunnel. “This was promised to the people of Lahaul and Spiti by the late Indira Gandhi, when she was the Prime Minister. Manmohan Singh ji gave funds for the project as PM, and Sonia Gandhi laid its foundation stone in 2010. Such is the lack of grace of the BJP that the inauguration plaque does not even mention their names,” says Ravi Thakur.

The Congress candidate does not fail to emphasise his arguments in favour of his party’s role in construction of the tunnel as he goes along the villages in the valley.

The BJP candidate has made the Atal Tunnel

one of his main poll planks as he goes about seeking re-election. Ram Lal Markanda is also a sitting minister and he says that Sonia Gandhi laying a second foundation stone after Atal Bihari Vajpayee was incorrect.

Advertisement

“When Vajpayee ji had already laid a foundation stone in 2002, what was the need for Sonia Gandhi to lay a foundation stone in 2010,” he asks. Markanda says it is the present BJP government under Narendra Modi which has given impetus to the tunnel project which is why is was completed at a fast pace despite technical difficulties.

“It is definitely a poll issue for us. It is a major achievement that has made the life of the people of this valley easier. It has changed the way their live and earn their living. Congress cannot claim any credit for this,” says Markanda.

The tunnel and subsequent improvement of road conditions by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the Lahaul valley, has increased the influx of tourists all year round. To the extent that even when snow blocks the roads for a few days in winter, following inclement weather, these very extreme conditions attract many visitors to the valley. There has been a marked increase in the number of hotels and guesthouses that have come up in Lahaul valley, in addition to homestays, which offer a cheaper stay in the pristine valley.

Advertisement

“Life for us has definitely become better after this tunnel became operational. Earlier we used to get cut off in winters, and there was a state government helicopter that used to be pressed into service to evacuate medical emergency cases. I do not think any one party can claim credit for it. Both Congress and BJP should share the credit,” says Vijay, a resident of the valley.



In Jispa, on the road to Leh, the nature camps on the riverside are winding up for the winters and the last of motorcyclists and 4×4 vehicle enthusiasts are passing through on way to Leh or returning towards Manali. “It takes us just one-and-a-half hours to get to Manali from here. It was unthinkable earlier. It is a boon. I don’t know which party will benefit from Atal Tunnel, but it has made our lives easier,” says Sonam.

A flock of tourists at the south portal of the tunnel is busy getting their photos clicked in the blistering cold of the Lahaul valley. Inside the tunnel is a reminder of dangers of speeding that causes accidents despite repeated warnings by police. A pool of blood lies around a motorcycle with a helmet cracked open lying nearby. A speeding bike rider had lost control and crashed against the side of the tunnel.

“We keep reminding tourists not to speed inside the tunnel. Most of them pay heed to the instructions on speed limits flashed inside the tunnel, but some ignore them,” says a policemen posted on the Manali side of the tunnel. The benefits of Atal tunnel comes with perils of speeding.