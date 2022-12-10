scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

CR Paatil, key to BJP Gujarat success, headed for bigger things

Seen as Modi’s man, the brain behind several changes in the state unit, including down to panna level, Paatil is seen as bound for a role at the national level, if after 2024

The two Assembly seats falling under the Lok Sabha constituency of state BJP president C R Paatil, Surat East and Limbayat, saw a tough contest. (File)

With the BJP holding on to Gujarat with its highest margin ever, the spotlight is on the role its state chief Chandrakant Raghunath Paatil, popularly known as CR Paatil, will assume going forward.

Paatil, who was appointed state chief in July 2020, first set a target of winning “all 182 seats” in the state. The party went on to reconfigure this around the 1985’s Congress’s record of 149 seats, and eventually surpassed the count by winning 156, including the seven in the Navrasi Lok Sabha constituency that Paatil represents.

Also read |BJP’s tale of contrasts: Why Gujarat strategy clicked, but Himachal did not

BJP functionaries that spoke to The Indian Express said they believed that the party high command will certainly be giving Paatil “a bigger role, most probably at the national level”.

Seen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s man in Gujarat, Paatil rapidly brought in changes to the state’s party unit to focus and shape its grassroots party workers after his appointment. He constituted page committees (a group of party workers or supporters on each page of a voters’ list of a constituency) to oversee voters at a local level. The BJP has now replicated the model in other states. His imprint was also visible in things such as the newly fashioned saffron caps party leaders sported this campaign season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres
Digital India bill to replace IT Act, 2000: Govt plans classification of ...Premium
Digital India bill to replace IT Act, 2000: Govt plans classification of ...

The huge exercise of changing the Vijay Rupani government in September 2021, and replacing it with the Bhupendra Patel government, was done under Paatil’s supervision.

Paatil was also the first party state leader to address the media after the emphatic victory. In his speech in Hindi, Paatil announced that Bhupendra Paatil would be the next Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Also read |Suhas Palshikar writes: BJP’s victory in Gujarat has an afterlife that we must pay attention to

Forecasting a clear and bigger role for Paatil in coming days, a senior party leader said, “Paatil has proved himself. The results show that. Being someone of Marathi origin, he has led the party in Gujarat to such a historic victory. It’s an achievement. He has taken the micro-level management of elections to the next level through effective use of page committees.”

Advertisement

The leader added: “It seems that the party will continue him as Gujarat chief at least till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and then may move him to some other role.”

Calling him one of the “main reasons” for the BJP’s victory, a party leader said, “While Modi was definitely key for the party’s victory, the role played by Paatil cannot be ruled out. He has done a commendable job as party president while getting this historic and immortal win. He is clearly due for a reward by the party. That reward could be anything. Only time will tell.”

A source in the BJP said Paatil could even “get a ministerial berth in the Union cabinet after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 08:00:29 am
Next Story

‘Rail-ship-rail mode of coal transport costly, let us haul it through rail only’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close