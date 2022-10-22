As CPM seeks out ‘all like-minded parties’ in Tripura, BJP says ‘confident, not looking for allies’

A day after the CPI(M) in Tripura hinted that it may be ready to come together with the Congress, once its arch rival in the state, the ruling BJP announced that it was not looking for any new partners.

BJP vice-president Ashok Sinha said that its ally for the 2023 Assembly elections would remain the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and ruled out any tie-up for now with the other tribal outfit, the fast-rising TIPRA Motha.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a media briefing on Saturday evening, Sinha said the call was taken at the recent Chintan Baithak of the party, held by visiting BJP general secretary B L Santhosh and attended by top party leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha and ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

“We shall not ally with TIPRA Motha… it’s declared… If anyone wants to ally, they can come talk to us. Our doors are open to all citizens. We are open for democratic discussions with everyone, but not an alliance,” Sinha said.

He added that what was also decided was that “the alliance with the IPFT will continue”. The ties between the two parties, which came together after the Assembly results in 2018, have been strained.

Sinha said the meeting did not discuss seat-sharing and would address that closer to the elections.

TIPRA Motha’s rising popularity has been worrying for all parties, including the BJP, as 20 out of 60 seats in the state Assembly are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Besides, the STs are a determining factor in at least 10 other seats. The TIPRA Motha heads the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council as well.

The main campaign demand of the Motha is Greater Tipraland. While its definition is still largely loose, this implies a separate state for the tribals of Tripura, covering areas of the state where tribals have significant residence, parts of adjoining Assam, Mizoram where Tripuri tribals live as well as areas of Bangladesh which historically have Tripuris living there.

This demand is one reason the BJP would want to put clear distance between it and the Motha. Sinha refused to discuss this, asserting: “We feel confident about fighting alone.”

He also took potshots at the CPI(M)’s stand in contrast. At a meeting on Friday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury called for unity of all secular and democratic forces against the BJP for the 2024 parliamentary elections and the 2023 Tripura polls. “They are calling everyone. The CPI(M) and (former CM) Manik Sarkar have practically declared before their supporters that they can’t win alone… It’s a matter of introspection why they have to invite others just four-and-a-half years after they went out of power.”

Sinha also pointed to the long history of political violence between the Congress and Left in the state. How would the perpetrators and victims of that violence work together now, he asked.

“Politics doesn’t mean two plus two equals four. Earlier there were two poles, the Congress and CPI(M)… clear-cut polarisation… If they come together, it will be a lot of fun. I’ll enjoy this if it happens. We aren’t worried at all,” he said.

On Saturday, addressing a press conference, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhary again urged “similar-minded political parties” to come together, qualifying that they should do so on “strategic points” and not for an electoral alliance.

After a series of defections and resignations, the current Assembly has 35 MLAs of the BJP, six of the IPFT, 15 CPI(M) MLAs and a lone Congress legislator.