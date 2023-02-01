CPM objects as EC turns down request to disqualify turncoat MLA’s nomination

Hours after CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury requested the Returning Officer (RO) of Kailasahar constituency to disqualify Mohammad Mabashwar Ali as a BJP candidate, the Election Commission turned the request down.

Replying to the Returning Officer in a letter, Chaudhury termed the decision of accepting Ali’s nomination as ‘unfortunate’, adding that reasons for ignoring Ali’s legal party membership status are not clarified.

“I admit, being an RO, you are the sole authority to decide the validity of a nomination. But the excuses made by you in favour of your decision to accept him as BJP candidate are most unfortunate, because while accepting the nomination of a sitting MLA, you did not clarify why you ignored the legal status of party membership of Md. Ali, which is a statutory legal requirement of a candidate sponsored by any party that I had mentioned in my letter yesterday,” Chaudhury wrote in a second letter sent today, after his first letter failed to evoke the desired response from the Commission.

In the letter, he mentioned that the Returning Officer had “justified” acceptance of Ali’s nomination papers as a BJP candidate, based on the signatures of Ali in Form ‘A’ and Form ‘B’ of symbol allotment, as well as no verbal or written objection from any other candidate, during the process of scrutiny.

Chaudhury raised the complaint as Ali, the sitting MLA of Kailasahar since 2018, switched over to the BJP and filed his nomination as a candidate of the party without resigning from the CPI(M).

“As Md. Mabashwar Ali neither resigned from the House of Assembly, nor from the CPI(M), in no circumstances may he be treated as a candidate sponsored by the BJP. Hence, he may be disqualified for being a BJP candidate, for want of statutory legal requirement,” reads Chaudhury’s letter to the EC.

While there is no official reaction from the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office on the issue, sources said Mabashwar Ali’s nomination would be considered valid, as prevalent provisions of the Commission allow candidates to contest, inspite of the grounds flagged by Jitendra Chaudhary.

Ali, who contested and won on a CPI(M) ticket from Kailasahar in Unakoti district in 2018, shifted to the BJP after the Left Front dropped him from its candidate list and offered the seat to ‘seat-sharing partner’ Congress instead.

Tripura Congress president Birajit Sinha is contesting from the seat this time.