CPM leader fishes in UDF waters, calls IUML ‘secular’; Cong sees red, League ‘happy’ with remark but says staying on

A day after remarking that Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League is not communal but is a democratic party working for the minorities, CPI(M) state secretary and Politburo member M V Govindan put Kerala politics into a flurry on Saturday by reiterating that IUML has adopted a “secular perspective” on what he called the Governor’s saffronisation agenda and a Catholic priest’s “communal remark” against a state minister during the fishermen’s protest against Vizhinjam port.

In what is being seen as the Marxist party’s move to woo the UDF ally, Govindan also pointed out that Congress “did not react” to the Uniform Civil Code Bill when it was introduced in Rajya Sabha on Friday. On the other hand, he pointed out, “the CPI(M) has a clear stand — we have clearly opposed the Bill in Parliament.”

On Saturday, he said, “They (IUML) could see such things with a secular perspective. The CPI(M) wants to strengthen the LDF. Doors are open for any party which is ready to abandon right-wing politics. All secular and democratic parties and forces should come together to fight religious fascism. The LDF is a political alliance with a clear policy, but we have not invited any party.”

The CPI(M) leader’s sudden move, giving secular credentials to a party that the Left has always branded as a communal organisation, has given traction to the theory that the LDF is keen to get closer to the party with a predominantly Muslim support base. The CPI(M) has targeted the IUML as a “communal” party in the past, and dubbed it part of “the Congress-BJP communal alliance’’ against the Left.

Sensing CPI(M)’s bid to get closer to its longstanding partner, senior Congress legislator and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Saturday said CPI(M)’s efforts “will not work”. He said, “We are working as a single bloc. The CPI(M) wants to divert attention from the (state) government’s failure. The UDF is strongly opposing the Bill to remove the Governor as chancellor of (state) universities.”

While IUML chief Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal remarked that “we are happy about that view” of the CPI(M), he also said, “We are part of the UDF. Govindan’s opinion is not seen as an invitation to LDF.”

On Friday, Govindan’s remarks, endorsing IUML, came days after the latter made the Congress-led UDF support the LDF government’s Bill to remove the Governor as chancellor of all universities in Kerala. In the ongoing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Congress had initially put its weight behind Khan. But with CPI(M) projecting Khan’s interference in university matters as part of RSS agenda to saffronise the state’s higher education sector, IUML had little option but to back the Vijayan government on the issue, since it ran the risk of being painted as pro-RSS by the Left.

Subsequently, Congress was also forced to soften its objection to the Bill.

Addressing the media on Friday, Govindan said, “They (IUML) have handled issues with a secular perspective and could even lead Congress to the right perspective.”

Although IUML has not openly indicated any political shift, the party appears to be getting uncomfortable within UDF of late.

On Friday, when the UCC Bill was introduced, IUML member P V Abdul Wahab had openly questioned the absence of Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha to oppose the Bill. On Saturday, senior IUML legislator P K Kunhalikutty said the Congress should be more careful with issues such as the UCC Bill.

Last week, when a Catholic priest said there is a “terrorist in the name of minister V Abdulrahiman”, IUML had questioned Congress’s failure to deplore the remarks.

The League had also developed reservations over Congress’s approach towards Shashi Tharoor. Last month, IUML had given a rousing reception for Tharoor in Malappuram and sent a strong message to the alliance partner that he should not be sidelined. The party is also not happy with Congress state president K Sudhakaran, who has recently made comments seen by many as pro-RSS.

On the other side, CPI(M) has been keen not to hurt Muslim sentiments with regard to government decisions.

The party had sensed that any bid to provoke the community would give IUML a chance to open a front against the LDF government. Under pressure from Muslim organisations, the government had withdrawn the decision to hand over Wakf Board appointments to the state Public Service Commission and introduce gender-neutral uniform in schools.

The CPI(M) has also managed to establish a direct line to the Samastha Kerala Jemiyyathul Ulema, popularly known as Samastha, a powerful pro-IUML organisation of Muslim scholars. Many scholars in the Samastha have recently come out in support of the LDF.