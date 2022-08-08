scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

CPM Kozhikode Mayor invokes Krishna at RSS outfit event, party left red-faced

Balagokulam, a Sangh Parivar outfit for children, professes to promote learning about the Hindu faith among children, inspired by Lord Krishna.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 8, 2022 4:38:09 pm
Kozhikode Corporation Mayor Beena Philip attended a mothers' meeting organised by Balagokulam, a Sangh Parivar outfit for children, on Sunday. (Facebook/Balagokulam Keralam)

The CPM finds itself in a spot in Kerala after its Kozhikode Mayor attended a Sangh Parivar event, where she said characters in Hindu mythology should be imbibed and mothers should be devotees of Lord Krishna.

Attending a mothers’ meeting organised by Balagokulam, a Sangh Parivar outfit for children, on Sunday, Kozhikode Corporation Mayor Beena Philip said: “One should have the image of Lord Krishna in one’s mind. Characters in Hindu mythology should be imbibed. If mothers have devotion towards Little Krishna, they would not get angry towards their children. Every child should be considered as Little Krishna. Then, devotion and love would grow in the minds of children.”

Balagokulam professes to promote learning about the Hindu faith among children, inspired by Lord Krishna.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...

Philip’s attendance at the RSS-linked event came close on the heels of another CPM Mayor, Arya Rajendran of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, stirring a row by promoting separate sports teams in general and SC/ST categories. Rajendran, who belongs to the upper caste Hindu Nair community, first justified that the idea was to better utilise SC/ST funds. But later, she had to drop the plan in the wake of outrage.

At Sunday’s event, where she garlanded an idol of Lord Krishna, Philip said Kerala lags behind North India in childcare. Acknowledging the low infant mortality rate in the state, she said: “Preventing the death of newborns is not enough. What matters is what we deliver to them in childhood. North Indians know how to love children.”

As the CPM leader’s presence at the RSS-linked function and her remarks stirred a row, Philip defended herself Monday, saying there was no instruction from her party about keeping away from such an event. “I was speaking to mothers. I never felt Balagokulam was an RSS organisation,” she said.

CPM district secretary P Mohanan though publicly distanced the party from the Mayor’s move. “She should not have attended the Balagokulam programme. It is against the party’s stand… We are publicly rejecting her stand,’’ he said in a statement.

Also in Political Pulse |IUML in a spot as leader attends RSS Kerala event, gets Sangh support

With the CPM and Congress in a constant tussle in the state to prove their “secular” credentials, the Opposition was quick to call the incident proof of “the nexus between the CPM and RSS”. “The CPM should clarify whether the party acknowledges the Mayor’s stand that Kerala lags behind in childcare,” Congress Kozhikode district president Praveen Kumar said, while adding that Philip was a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, the shoe was on the other foot when IUML leader K N A Khader had attended an RSS-linked event in Kozhikode. The CPM had called it a sign of the Congress-led UDF’s “soft Hindutva line”.

Philip belongs to one of the earliest Communist families of Kerala. Her father M J Philip was an active Communist Party of India worker at Koothattukulam in Ernakulam when it was banned. In the split in the CPI in 1964, M J Philip had moved to the CPM.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Beena Philip became an active worker of the SFI, the CPM student wing, when still in college. She was employed as a government schoolteacher, and retired as principal of a higher secondary school in Kozhikode, which was one of the first government schools in Kerala to get an infrastructure uplift with corporate support.

She contested the Kozhikode corporation elections in 2020, and won.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:38:09 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

4

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

5

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

Featured Stories

C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
CPM Kozhikode Mayor invokes Krishna at RSS outfit event, party left red-f...
CPM Kozhikode Mayor invokes Krishna at RSS outfit event, party left red-f...
Nitish Kumar's shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ti...
Nitish Kumar's shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ti...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

PM hails Naidu's wit, one-liners as RS bids farewell to Vice President

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Opinion: India’s tax-GDP ratio may be too high

Opinion: India’s tax-GDP ratio may be too high

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement