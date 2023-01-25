scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

CPM, Congress wings hold BBC film screenings in Kerala, BJYM protests

The screening at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, under the aegis of CPI(M) youth wing DYFI, ended up in violence after BJP workers stormed the venue and clashed with police personnel.

The BBC documentary is on Narendra Modi and his Gujarat government's response to the 2002 riots. (Express File Photo by Pradip Das)

Days after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued directions to block the first episode of the BBC Documentary — India: The Modi Question — on YouTube, the youth outfits of CPI(M) and Congress screened the documentary at many places in Kerala on Tuesday.

The screening at Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, under the aegis of CPI(M) youth wing DYFI, ended up in violence after BJP workers stormed the venue and clashed with police personnel. Several BJP workers, including women, sustained injuries after the police used force.

CPI(M) student wing SFI took the documentary to campuses, including universities. In Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kalpetta in Wayanad, while BJP Yuva Morcha protested against the screening.

Don't miss |BBC documentary links taken down, how does govt use its ’emergency powers’ for online content?

Earlier in the day, after the youth outfits announced the screening, BJP state president K Surendran petitioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking his intervention to prevent the screening. But, the state leaderships of CPI(M) and Congress supported the screening.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the ban on the documentary is anti-democratic. “In a democratic society, ideas should not be banned. If ideas are banned, people would develop a likeness towards that banned thought. A mass resistance should emerge against the move to prevent the show of the documentary,” he said.

Senior Congress legislator and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said banning the documentary amounted to infringement of the freedom of expression.

BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the screening of the documentary should not be allowed in Kerala. “It is an anti-national move and the Chief Minister should intervene to stop the screening,’’ he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday received support from unexpected quarters, with senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony’s son Anil saying that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would “undermine” the country’s sovereignty.

“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those (in India) placing views of BBC, a state sponsored channel with a long history of (alleged India) prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over (Indian) institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Anil tweeted.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 04:14 IST
Next Story

Will consider modifications in living will guidelines: Supreme Court

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close