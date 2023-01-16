scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

As CPM, Cong look at it as third partner, TIPRA Motha says no alliance without Tipraland guarantee

Pradyot Debbarma invites CPM, Cong to join Motha instead, says only his party can stand against BJP violence

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma (Twitter/@PradyotManikya)
Listen to this article
As CPM, Cong look at it as third partner, TIPRA Motha says no alliance without Tipraland guarantee
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

WITH the Opposition CPI(M) and Congress formally announcing an alliance and reaching out to the TIPRA Motha to join them, its chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma reiterated Monday that he would not go by promises alone and wanted “assurances in writing” on Greater Tipraland before any coalition.

“Give in writing what rights you will give to Tiprasa (the people of Tripura). If you don’t give in writing, don’t try to buy me. This fight is not mine alone but of 13 lakh Tiprasas,” he said at a rally in Khumulwng.

In fact, Debbarma urged the Congress and CPI(M) to join him, saying the Motha was the only party that could resist the BJP’s “violence”. “Congress, CPI(M) workers have been assaulted. No TIPRA Motha warrior could be touched by the BJP. We know how to protect ourselves. We are the lone party in Tripura today that can challenge the bike bahini (alleged motorcycle-borne goons of the BJP),” he said.

Debbarma appeared to rule out any chance of an alliance with the ruling BJP, accusing it of ushering in communal politics and bike bahini, and urging his supporters to send the “Delhi ka party” back in the Assembly elections next month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
Political Pulse |Left, Congress put history behind for a new chapter in Tripura

Parties should be talking of hospitals and schools, instead of “mandirs and masjid”, Debbarma said. “They talk about Pakistan, no one talks of Bangladesh, which lies right here.”

In an emotional appeal, the royal scion who has been unwell for some time said: “I’m ill. These people offered me money, the CM’s post, MP post… Your Bubagra (king in the tribal Kokborok language) will not live forever, I will not fall for money or post. But when I die, people should say that Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma fought for his community. Before dying, I want your love and blessing, not money or post.”

Asking for unity, he said: “I don’t know how much time I’ve got… This is my last fight for you. If the IPFT (which is right now a BJP ally), Motha don’t become one, if the Bengalis, Manipuris, Buddhist Christians don’t become one, then the state will be destroyed.”

Advertisement
Also Read |TIPRA Motha proposes to unite with BJP ally IPFT ‘for survival and existence’ of Tiprasa

While Debbarma is largely riding on the popularity of the royal family, he added: “These leaders… are fighting for the next elections, I’m fighting for the next generation. That is the difference between a leader and a king.”

In keeping with the mood at Debbarma’s recent public meetings, his supporters raised emotional slogans such as “Jitega toh Jitega, harega toh harega, lekin one last fight toh kar ke rahega (We may win, we may lose but we shall fight one last fight)”.

Political Pulse |BJP’s Tripura campaign hits top gear, but party still on unsure footing

Enthused by the crowds, organised largely by the Motha’s women supporters, Debbarma said BJP national chief J P Nadda had been unable to draw people to his rally at Khumulwng five months back.

Advertisement

Alleging lawlessness under the BJP government, he said while bike bahini gangs moved around freely, women of all sections, including tribal, Bengalis, Manipuris and other communities, were no longer safe from attacks by people who got away citing VIP links. The TIPRA Motha chief accused the BJP of also harbouring the big drug traffickers while going after the small fish.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 19:21 IST
Next Story

Not a whisper in probe to substantiate allegations against me in Sukesh case, Pinky Irani tells court

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close