As CPM, Cong look at it as third partner, TIPRA Motha says no alliance without Tipraland guarantee

WITH the Opposition CPI(M) and Congress formally announcing an alliance and reaching out to the TIPRA Motha to join them, its chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma reiterated Monday that he would not go by promises alone and wanted “assurances in writing” on Greater Tipraland before any coalition.

“Give in writing what rights you will give to Tiprasa (the people of Tripura). If you don’t give in writing, don’t try to buy me. This fight is not mine alone but of 13 lakh Tiprasas,” he said at a rally in Khumulwng.

In fact, Debbarma urged the Congress and CPI(M) to join him, saying the Motha was the only party that could resist the BJP’s “violence”. “Congress, CPI(M) workers have been assaulted. No TIPRA Motha warrior could be touched by the BJP. We know how to protect ourselves. We are the lone party in Tripura today that can challenge the bike bahini (alleged motorcycle-borne goons of the BJP),” he said.

Debbarma appeared to rule out any chance of an alliance with the ruling BJP, accusing it of ushering in communal politics and bike bahini, and urging his supporters to send the “Delhi ka party” back in the Assembly elections next month.

Parties should be talking of hospitals and schools, instead of “mandirs and masjid”, Debbarma said. “They talk about Pakistan, no one talks of Bangladesh, which lies right here.”

In an emotional appeal, the royal scion who has been unwell for some time said: “I’m ill. These people offered me money, the CM’s post, MP post… Your Bubagra (king in the tribal Kokborok language) will not live forever, I will not fall for money or post. But when I die, people should say that Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma fought for his community. Before dying, I want your love and blessing, not money or post.”

Asking for unity, he said: “I don’t know how much time I’ve got… This is my last fight for you. If the IPFT (which is right now a BJP ally), Motha don’t become one, if the Bengalis, Manipuris, Buddhist Christians don’t become one, then the state will be destroyed.”

While Debbarma is largely riding on the popularity of the royal family, he added: “These leaders… are fighting for the next elections, I’m fighting for the next generation. That is the difference between a leader and a king.”

In keeping with the mood at Debbarma’s recent public meetings, his supporters raised emotional slogans such as “Jitega toh Jitega, harega toh harega, lekin one last fight toh kar ke rahega (We may win, we may lose but we shall fight one last fight)”.

Enthused by the crowds, organised largely by the Motha’s women supporters, Debbarma said BJP national chief J P Nadda had been unable to draw people to his rally at Khumulwng five months back.

Alleging lawlessness under the BJP government, he said while bike bahini gangs moved around freely, women of all sections, including tribal, Bengalis, Manipuris and other communities, were no longer safe from attacks by people who got away citing VIP links. The TIPRA Motha chief accused the BJP of also harbouring the big drug traffickers while going after the small fish.