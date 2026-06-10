CPI(M) post-mortem of Kerala loss: Muslim backlash, Sabarimala gold theft, Yogi message at Ayappa event

In its review of the recent Kerala Assembly election loss, the CPI(M) has found that the party paid a heavy price for failing to strongly oppose anti-Muslim remarks made by Ezhava leader Vellappally Natesan and for reading out a message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Global Ayyappa Devotees Conference last year, among other factors.

The CPI(M) state committee ratified the election review after unprecedented deliberations among cadres over the past month, during which workers were encouraged to speak freely without fear.

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Addressing the media Tuesday, state party secretary M V Govindan said the results had delivered “a clear lesson that the party should move forward by strengthening its secular outlook”.

Natesan, general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, an organisation of the Hindu Ezhava community, had allegedly made anti-Muslim remarks repeatedly that the CPI(M) leaders did not publicly challenge. The party’s soft approach towards Natesan, whose son Thushar is the president of BJP ally BDJS, was seen as part of a Left attempt to consolidate Hindu votes ahead of the elections.

Govindan said the CPI(M) had rejected Natesan’s statements against the Muslim community. “However, there has been a perception that his remarks were not strongly challenged. There were lapses in making strong interventions to dispel this perception among minorities,” he said.

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The party also admitted that the Global Ayyappa Devotees Conference held in September 2025 — another perceived attempt to woo Hindu voters — backfired after a message from CM Adityanath was read out at the event. “The Ayyappa Sangamam was organised by the Devaswom Board. However, the campaign that it was hosted by the government created confusion among the people. Reading out a message from Adityanath, a prominent RSS leader, was inappropriate,” Govindan said.

Despite a high-pitched campaign highlighting the CPI(M)-led LDF government’s achievements and development projects, the party’s poll review found shortcomings on that front as well. “There has been a strong impression at the grassroots level that the government could not address issues affecting traditional labour sectors such as coir, cashew, construction and handlooms. The resulting discontent adversely affected the party’s electoral prospects,” Govindan said.

Sabarimala gold theft case

While the Natesan and Adityanath factors were seen to have alienated minority voters, the CPI(M) also admitted it faced a backlash from Hindu devotees over the Sabarimala gold theft scandal. Senior CPI(M) leader and former MLA A Padmakumar was arrested in the case, which erupted during his tenure as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board that administers the Sabarimala temple.

“The party had sought an explanation from Padmakumar and removed him from all party positions. However, the rivals’ campaign that the party did not take stringent action at the outset of the scandal affected our prospects,” Govindan said.

‘BJP-UDF nexus’

The CPI(M) also alleged that the BJP transferred votes to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in 30 Assembly seats, though it did not identify the seats. “In 30 constituencies, BJP votes went to the UDF, while in some constituencies UDF votes were transferred to the BJP. In three seats won by the BJP, the UDF finished third,” Govindan said.

He also acknowledged errors in candidate selection in Payyannur and Taliparamba, where CPI(M) rebels backed by the Congress emerged victorious. In Taliparamba, Govindan’s wife, P K Shyamala, was the CPI(M) candidate. However, the responsibility for the selection was placed on the Kannur district committee rather than the state leadership. “In Taliparamba, the district committee selected the candidate and has made a self-critical assessment that the choice was wrong,” he said.