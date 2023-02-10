CPI(M), Motha mock BJP Sankalp Patra, call it a ‘copy’, ‘document of surrender’

A day after Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its poll promises in the form of a ‘Sankalp Patra 2023’, opposition CPI(M) and TIPRA Motha today said the promises were copied from the latters’ agendas, alleging that the document was an acknowledgement of their surrender, after the lofty promises in their 2018 Vision Document had “flopped” in actual performance.

Speaking to The Indian Express here today, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the BJP’s Sankalp Patra is a “document of surrender”. “They made 299 promises last time, but delivered none. Last time, they made Himalayan hype and it flopped. This time, there isn’t a single word on jobs and employment. They don’t have the courage to make new promises, so they have come up with impractical ideas, which are all central schemes anyway and can’t be fulfilled by the state. How can central schemes be promised at the state level? Overall, it’s a document of surrender,” Chaudhury said.

He also said the BJP has insulted tribals in its Sankalp Patra by promising to give Rs 5,000 annually to tribal families under Tripura Janajati Vikas Yojana, while the last Vision Document promised a High Powered Committee to recommend programmes for overall socio-economic, cultural and linguistic development of tribals and improvement in their lifestyle.

TIPRA Motha, the party ruling in Tripura’s ADCs (Autonomous District Councils) and fighting the Assembly polls on its core Greater Tipraland demand, today said BJP has copied its poll agenda.

In an audio message shared on his social media page, TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma said, “I have seen the BJP manifesto and they are saying those things which we were saying since last three years. They copied us. We made the agenda, they are copying those. Chalo, I have no problem. Oont toh ab pahad ke niche aya hain na. Vishwas toh humein karna padega pehle (Eventually, the camel had to approach the hill. However, we still first have to believe these promises).”

However, he said if Motha were voted to power, the party would try to deliver many more benefits than what was promised in the BJP Sankalp Patra, and claimed his party has targeted the BJP, the Left and the Congress equally in its poll campaigns.

“There are a few more days left. I appeal to all Tiprasa to maintain thansa (unity). We shall get way more than this (BJP) manifesto for our future,” he said.

On its part, the BJP has claimed its Sankalp Patra is historic and a roadmap for the party’s development works ahead, if it made a second term in Tripura.

Speaking at the manifesto release event yesterday, Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Dr Manik Saha said, “BJP always works for people. Seva (service) is the cornerstone of our organisation, in line with PM Modi’s call for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Elections will come and go, and we consider all polls seriously. The manifesto is being released keeping people’s aspirations and our work in mind, as per guidance of PM Modi.”

CM Saha also said he feels BJP’s victory is a “matter of time” and said if voted to power, a new development journey would be started in the state.