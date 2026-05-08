‘Country, culture come first’: With Krishnavataram, Anandiben Patel’s granddaughter steps into film world

The first part of a planned trilogy on Lord Krishna starring former Gujarat Chief Minister and current Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel’s granddaughter Sanskruti Patel, Krishnavataram released across the country on Thursday. In the movie, which reimagines Lord Krishna as a “human” and traces his journey from Dwarka to Kurukshetra after parting ways with Radha, Sanskruti is in the lead role as Satyabhama, one of the Hindu deity’s queen consorts.

Sanskruti who prefers to go by Sanskruti Jayana — Jay from her father Jayesh and Ana from her mother Anar — is making her debut with the movie and tells The Indian Express that she feels a sense of “responsibility” as she is playing Satyabhama.

Deeply influenced by her parents and grandparents on both sides, who are social workers and political leaders, Sanskruti says, “The reason for making my debut film on Krishna was also the same: I feel responsible as an actor, human being and citizen; that I be part of good stories that take our country and our history forward. This comes from my home, where our country and our culture come first, and I am extremely happy that I took this subject for my first project.”

Sanskruti’s father Jayesh Patel is part of the Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust and the son of the late Padma awardee Ishwarbhai Patel, who was known for leading a sanitation movement. Her mother, Anar, is Anandiben’s daughter and runs Gramshree, a not-for-profit that promotes artisans from Gujarat through its initiative, Craftroots.

“I was strongly influenced by my mother and naani (maternal grandmother, Anandiben) as they are both very strong female figures. They are unapologetic in that what they are on the inside, they are on the outside,” she says.

Earlier this year, Anar Patel was appointed president of the Shree Khodaldham Trust, which runs the temple dedicated to the deity of the Leuva Patidar community in Rajkot district. She is the first woman to hold the post.

“From their heart, they have worked only for the country and society with pure intention, working relentlessly 24×7 to bring about a difference. The same goes for my father and grandfather. My father spent his life in service, my dada was a Padma Shri and did revolutionary work in sanitation,” she says, adding how her childhood was “mostly spent in the fields and in slums”.

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“My naana (Anandiben’s husband Mafatbhai Patel) is a writer with many books to his credit, while my dadi was a teacher,” she says.

The film is marked by lavish sets and heavy costuming, recreating the Dwapar Yug. The trailer launched on April 17 at the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, with the “blessings” of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Patel.

Based on the 2024 Gujarati novel. Satyabhama, by Ahmedabad-based author Raam Mori, Krishavataram’s first part, Hridayam, is a story about love from “Satyabhama’s point of view”, Mori tells The Indian Express. Mori, Prakash Kapadia, and director Hardik Gajjar co-wrote the script.

“Krishna had 16,107 queens who believed they were lucky to have Krishna, but Satyabhama believed Krishna was lucky to have her,” Mori says, describing Satyabhama as a “possessive” queen.

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Apart from Sanskruti, the movie, parts of which were shot in Vadnagar in Gujarat, stars Siddharth Gupta, another actor making his debut, as Lord Krishna, Sushmitha Bhat as Radha, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini.

“Not many know of the character,” Sanskruti says about her character. “I feel a sense of responsibility for Satyabhama as well and for her legacy that we are able to project her in the right way and people can connect with her in a deeper way.”

Sanskruti, who runs a fashion brand, attended school in Ahmedabad and later completed a course in fashion in London and attended film school in New York. She now lives in Mumbai.