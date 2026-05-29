Could Union Cabinet reshuffle be on the cards? BJP appointment of new state chiefs signals wider changes may be coming

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday announced new state unit presidents in Punjab, Haryana, and Tripura, along with a new leader of its Delhi unit. Nabin, who took charge of the party in January, is expected to revamp the national team soon. It is expected to be a mix of experienced and fresh faces, sources said.

These changes could lead to the restructuring of the party’s Parliamentary Board and may serve as a precursor to changes in the government, said party insiders.

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While 62-year-old Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra has been appointed the president of the Delhi BJP, Kewal Singh Dhillon, 76, will head the BJP in poll-bound Punjab. In Haryana, the central leadership has picked Archana Gupta, 58, to lead the state unit and in Tripura, 44-year-old Abhishek Debroy has been chosen to lead the party.

“In the BJP, while elections in at least 50% of the states and UTs are a pre-requirement for the election of a new national president, the remaining states have elections immediately after the new chief takes over,” said a senior party leader, adding, “He (Nabin) has begun the process of announcing new organisational decisions. The required changes will be announced soon.”

While 46-year-old Nabin’s elevation triggered speculation that the BJP would induct several fresh, young faces in the party and the government, Thursday’s announcements signal there could be a mixed team. “Among these appointments, both Malhotra and Gupta have strong organisational and ideological backgrounds. Malhotra has been an organisationally disciplined party leader and Gupta has a strong RSS background,” said a BJP insider.

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Dhillon has been appointed as the president at a time when the state unit is gearing up for a crucial Assembly election early next year in which the BJP is desperate to make significant gains after failing to win a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

These appointments, say party insiders, reveal that more changes are in the offing, including in the government. “To get rid of the anti-incumbency feeling — the government is going to enter its third year amidst an economic crisis and unpredictable global situation — infuse freshness in the administration, and address frustration among some in the party about power-sharing, there are high expectations of major changes in the government,” said a BJP leader.

Sources said more changes and announcements are expected after June 15 following the end of adhik maas, during which the party is said to avoid making government or administrative appointments as per Hindu traditions.

“There is likely to be more clarity about the possible reshuffle around the annual NDA CMs and Deputy CMs dinner early next month in Delhi. The NDA government’s second anniversary is expected to see a big celebration,” said a BJP source.

“The party’s picks for upcoming vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, which will see 34 members retire in June and November, are expected to be linked to a Cabinet reshuffle. There is talk of especially enhancing the representation of women leaders in both the Upper House as well as the Cabinet to lay emphasis on the NDA’s pro-women reservation agenda. Senior leaders exiting the Council of Ministers are likely to be accommodated in gubernatorial posts,” said a source.