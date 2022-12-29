scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

#Politics | Cough syrup deaths: Cong says made in India cough syrups ‘deadly,’ BJP reacts ‘Oppn blinded’

A war of words has ensued following the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan after allegedly consuming an India-manufactured syrup, Doc-1 Max, prepared by Noida-based Marion Biotech.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said 'made in India' cough syrups 'seem to be deadly.' (Express file)
Must Read |Indian drug controller conducted inspection, collected samples after deaths in Uzbekistan: Health minister

“First it was the deaths of 70 kids in Gambia & now it is that of 18 children in Uzbekistan. Modi Sarkar must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world & take the strictest action,” the party general secretary said.

Reacting to his comments, BJP’S information & Technology Dept in-charge, Amit Malviya said the death of children has nothing to do with cough syrup made in India. He alleged the opposition is blinded due to its hate for Modi and continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit.

“The death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. That has been clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful…” Malviya tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe into the children’s deaths with a team of central agencies and the Uttar Pradesh drug department inspecting the Noida office of the pharmaceutical firm, Marion Biotec. According to an Uttar Pradesh Government official, the company does not sell cough syrup, ‘Doc-1 Max’, in India, and its only export has been to Uzbekistan.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing. He said appropriate action would be initiated based on the inspection report.

Following the death of 66 children in Gambia, the World Health Organization (WHO) in October raised an alert over four fever, cold, and cough syrups made by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 15:52 IST
