Conrad Sangma back as CM, stronger than before, with eyes on creating a pan–Northeast NPP

After days of drama in Meghalaya, which saw the United Democratic Party (UDP) abandoning its plan of stitching up an alternative coalition and extending support to the National People’s Party (NPP) instead, Conrad Sangma took oath as Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive time Tuesday at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the polls, the Sangma-led NPP, which was in alliance with the BJP, decided to go alone and fight all 60 seats on its own. Though the party did not cross the halfway mark at 31, it won 26 seats on its own, it saw an improvement from 19 in 2018. Raising the stakes even further, Sangma mounted sharp public attacks on the BJP. Many say this was a calculated move to portray the image of the bigger player in control of the state. And it seemed to have paid off. The BJP, with its two MLAs, extended their support just hours after the results.

Sangma’s return also strengthened his position further, with 45 seats in the 60-member Assembly. Alongside the BJP, he now enjoys the backing of two Independent MLAs and two Hill State Peoples’ Democratic Party (HSPDP), the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and the UDP whose plans of stitching up a “non-NPP, non-BJP” coalition did not work out.

In the run-up to the elections, the party was beset by troubles on several fronts. The party was accused of being too soft on the pressure groups in the state and was facing wide-ranging charges of corruption. Despite this, the party’s strength indicates that Conrad’s stature now towers above all of his contemporaries in the state.

Elected for the first time as an MLA in 2008, Conrad began his political career under the long shadow of his illustrious father and former Lok Sabha speaker Purno Sangma.

Conrad, who has an MBA in finance, had served as the finance minister till 2009 in a government run by a rainbow coalition of regional parties. Subsequently, from 2009 to 2013, he was the Leader of the Opposition at a time Mukul Sangma became the chief minister of a Congress-led government.

In 2015, he ensured the victory of his party in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Election. The next year saw the death of his father and he went on to take over as the president of the NPP. In 2016, he was also elected to the Lok Sabha in a by-poll from Tura.

Two years later, he gave up his Lok Sabha seat to contest the Assembly polls – a gamble that paid off for him as he ended up becoming the CM.

In the last five years, he led the state through turbulent times with old ethnic faultlines resurfacing in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Conrad’s handling of the violence and protests, his critics would say, did not meet the mark. However, he won brownie points from several quarters with his refusal to back the BJP in its efforts to pass the Bill in the Parliament.

Observers say this was, among other things, also a sharp political posturing by Conrad. Given the NPP’s pan-northeast ambitions, the party only stood to gain from an uncompromising stance on the Act that has found resentment from indigenous communities of the region.

The NPP has rapidly expanded under Conrad. After the BJP in Manipur, the NPP sends the highest legislators to the state Assembly there. In Arunachal Pradesh, too, it sits on the treasury benches of the Assembly with four MLAs.

The party’s rise has been closely intertwined with that of the BJP — it is also an ally of the NDA at the Centre. However, as in the CAA episode, Conrad has not shied away from taking positions against the BJP.