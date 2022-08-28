Cong’s 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges with party

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress exactly two years after 23 senior leaders including him wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi calling for sweeping changes in the party. In the last two years, the Congress leadership’s engagement with the G-23 leaders has been one of blow hot blow cold.

At times, some of the members were appointed to party panels. And at times, they were ignored.

The G-23 too has since then withered. Three among them — Kapil Sibal, Jitin Prasada and Yoganand Shastri – have quit the party. Many, like M Veerappa Moily, have disassociated themselves with the activities of the group; while Mukul Wasnik has found his way into the good books of the Gandhis.

The initial reaction of the Congress leadership to the G-23 letter, which also called for appointment of a “full time and effective leadership” that is both “visible” and “active” in the field, was confrontational.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) held on August 24, 2020, saw most of those present slamming the 23, questioning and criticising the intent and the timing of their letter even as they pledged loyalty to the Sonia-Rahul family and “resolved to strengthen their hands”.

Sonia, however, told the meeting that “let’s put the past behind and move forward unitedly”.

Days later, Sonia elevated two-term MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi as the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and Punjab MP Ravneet Singh Bittu as the Whip. The move was then seen as a snub to Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, who were among the 23 leaders.

A month later, Sonia revamped the party. Azad was stripped of the post of general secretary but so were Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge, Motilal Vora and Luizinho Faleiro. Azad and Anand Sharma, another prominent signatory to the letter, were retained as full members of the CWC. Wasnik too was retained as a general secretary.

In December 2020, for the first time after the letter, she met with the core team of the 23 leaders.

The letter-writers remained firm on their demands — among them internal elections at all levels and establishment of a collective-leadership mechanism. The G-23 was represented by Azad, Sharma, Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan, Vivek Tankha, Shashi Tharoor and Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

But, in February 2021, the party let Azad retire from the Rajya Sabha, with Kharge taking over as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

In May 2021, after the Congress’s defeat in five state elections, including Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, Sonia set up two committees — one to look into the party’s defeat in the polls and another to coordinate the organisation’s Covid-19 relief activities. Azad was appointed head of the 13-member Covid task force; while Tewari was picked for the panel to look into the election defeat.

A CWC meeting after the election defeat saw Azad and Sharma questioning the party’s decision to ally with the AIUDF in Assam and enter into an association with the ISF (Indian Secular Front) in West Bengal – both of them avowedly Muslim parties.

The blow hot, blow cold relationship continued. In November last year, when Sonia reconstituted the party’s disciplinary action committee, Azad was dropped. The omission, interestingly, came close on the heels of several senior J&K Congress leaders considered close to him resigning from their party positions demanding change in the Congress leadership in the Union Territory.

But the G-23 leaders have never remained silent, speaking out after every electoral defeat. After the 5-0 Assembly election defeat of the party in March this year, Sibal, for example, hit out, asking the Gandhis to step aside from leadership roles. (He resigned in May.)

Days later, some of the G-23 leaders met at Azad’s residence and issued a public statement saying “the only way forward” for the party was to adopt a model of “collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels”. Sonia soon contacted Azad, while Rahul met Hooda.

On March 22, Sonia held a lengthy discussion with Sharma, Tewari and Vivek Tankha, who told her that the leadership should not rely on a select few to run the affairs of the party and should establish a collective-decision-making model.

Later, when Azad received the Padma Bhushan award from the Modi government, Sonia called and wished him.

The last placatory signal came in May after the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, when Sonia included Azad and Sharma in the ‘political affairs group’, the setting up of which she had announced at the shivir, with a rider that it would not be a “collective decision-making body”.

The move clearly did not cut much ice with the G-23 leadership.