Congress’s surprise RS pick from Himachal: Meet Anurag Sharma, Kangra DCC chief and Bir Billing paragliding body president

Anurag Sharma, 47, who is also the president of the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association, will file his nomination on Thursday, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all Congress MLAs.

In a surprise move, the Congress on Thursday declared Kangra District Congress Committee (DCC) president Anurag Sharma as its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh.

Sharma, 47, who is also the president of the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association, will file his nomination on Thursday, in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and all Congress MLAs.

In the 68-member Himachal Vidhan Sabha, the Congress has a majority with 40 members. The main Opposition party, the BJP, has 28 members. The BJP, however, is yet to declare its candidate and is likely not to field anyone.

“Last evening, I received a call from the AICC office telling me that I could be the most probable candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. The AICC official told me to get my nomination papers ready,” Sharma told The Indian Express. Asked if he expected this, Sharma said, “Who doesn’t expect a chance to serve the party on the national level?”